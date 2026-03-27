UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, listening to public grievances. He also inaugurated the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre to boost the state's digital and startup ecosystem.

CM Yogi Holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Friday, where he engaged with the public and listened to their grievances. During the visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with a young child, further emphasising his approachability and commitment to connecting with people of all ages.

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On Thursday, the CM also held a Janta darshan at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur. During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them. CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

New STPI Centre Inaugurated to Boost State's Digital Ecosystem

Meanwhile, on the same day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre in Gorakhpur, marking a significant step towards boosting the state's digital and startup ecosystem. The new STPI facility in Gorakhpur has been designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators and is expected to accelerate growth, innovation, and generate employment opportunities.

In a post on X, before the inauguration, CM Yogi Adityanath credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further added that the modern facility would play a crucial role in advancing technology-driven development in the state.

"Designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators, this modern facility will accelerate growth, innovation and employment opportunities. I look forward to engaging with innovators and partners shaping India's digital future. This initiative reflects our vision of making Uttar Pradesh a hub of technology and investment. Jai Hind!" the Chief Minister said.

Public Grievances Addressed in Lucknow

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister held 'Janta Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow, during which people presented their grievances. People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of the same, while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone. (ANI)