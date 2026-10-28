CM Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh is becoming a major investment hub due to transparent policies and improved law and order, as the state moves toward its goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy through increased industrial production.

Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Global Investment Destination

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state has emerged as a major destination for investment, innovation and industry, crediting improved law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment for the transformation. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh had lacked a clear vision and a concrete action plan to attract global investment before 2017, but the double-engine government had changed the situation under the leadership of PM Modi.

Government Vision and Reform Efforts

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh lacked a clear vision to attract global investment, nor did it have any concrete action plan. However, the double-engine government changed this situation. Under the successful leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, a new work culture of investment and industrial development was fostered in the state through the mantra of reform, perform, and transform,” he said.

Boosting International Partnerships

Highlighting the state's investment climate and the government's efforts to attract further investments, Adityanath said a meeting with a Singapore delegation would focus on exploring new investment opportunities, accelerating ongoing projects and ensuring that investments translate into production. He said, “With improved law and order, transparent policies, and an investment-friendly environment, Uttar Pradesh is today emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and industry. To elevate this growing global confidence to new heights, today's meeting with the Singapore delegation will discuss new possibilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh, accelerating current projects, and bringing investments to the ground to start production.”

Path to a One Trillion Dollar Economy

The Chief Minister also linked investment and industrial growth to employment generation and the state's ambition of becoming a one trillion dollar economy. “Every investment brings a new industry, every industry brings new employment, and every job brings prosperity to families—with this resolve, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one trillion dollar economy,” CM added. (ANI)

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