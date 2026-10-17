UP CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the 'zero tolerance' policy on crime over 9.5 years, stating it suppressed criminals, established rule of law, and created a fear-free environment, especially for women, boosting their economic participation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the double-engine government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards crime and criminals over the past 9.5 years, asserting that it has suppressed "malevolent forces", helped establish the rule of law and created a fear-free environment across the state.

CM Invokes Goddess Kaalratri

The Chief Minister said that the eradication of unrighteousness, tyranny and terror was essential to establishing a society based on justice, peace and fearlessness, invoking Goddess Kaalratri to underline his government's stand against crime and its initiatives for women's safety and empowerment.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the divine form of Goddess Kaalratri symbolised the destruction of malevolent forces and the establishment of Dharma, while granting fearlessness to her devotees. "The divine form of Goddess Kaalratri—who destroys malevolent forces, demons, and entities like 'Raktabeej' (a metaphor for persistent, multiplying evil), while establishing righteousness (Dharma) and granting fearlessness to her devotees—conveys a profound message: the eradication of unrighteousness, tyranny, and terror is the very foundation upon which a society built on justice, peace, and fearlessness can be established," Yogi Adityanath wrote.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was gripped by an atmosphere of fear and chaos due to mafias, rioters and criminals, which, he said, created serious obstacles to the safety, education and self-reliance of women and girls. "Over the past 9.5 years, the 'double-engine' government's policy of 'zero tolerance' toward crime and criminals has suppressed these malevolent forces, establishing the rule of law and a fear-free environment across the state," he said.

Measures for Women's Safety

Highlighting the measures taken for women's safety, CM Yogi said initiatives such as Mission Shakti, the integrated 1090 helpline, women-focused beat policing and the Safe City project had helped provide a secure environment for women and girls at home, on public streets, in educational institutions and at workplaces.

He also cited a reduction in police response time, from 65 minutes in 2016 to five minutes at present, as an indicator of the state's preparedness to respond to emergencies. "The reduction in police response time, from 65 minutes in 2016 to just 5 minutes today, serves as clear evidence of the state's administrative readiness and the government's unwavering commitment to women's safety," the Chief Minister wrote.

He further said that the improved sense of security had enabled women to work without fear, including during night shifts.

Economic Impact of Improved Security

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the increase in female labour force participation in Uttar Pradesh from 12 per cent to over 36 per cent, stating that women were emerging as a significant force in the state's economic development. "The rise in female labour force participation, from 12 per cent to over 36 per cent, demonstrates that the women of the state have become a formidable economic force, driving the economic development of Uttar Pradesh with new momentum," he said.

The Chief Minister added that women's growing participation in agriculture, industry, services and entrepreneurship had infused fresh momentum into the state's development. He also linked their contribution to the threefold increase in Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income.

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. (ANI)