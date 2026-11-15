UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended Chhath Mahaparva greetings, praising the festival for symbolizing nature, discipline, and devotion. He lauded women's dedication and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of all citizens during the four-day ritual.

Yogi Adityanath Greets People on the Auspicious Chhath Mahaparva Day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparva, describing it as a festival symbolising gratitude towards nature, water and the Sun God, while highlighting the values of devotion, purity, discipline and social harmony associated with the celebrations. In a video message shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Adityanath wished devotees a happy and prosperous festival and prayed for the blessings of Chhath Maiya and Lord Surya for everyone.

"I wish all the brothers and sisters involved in the Chhath Mahaparva a very happy and prosperous festival. I pray to Chhath Maiya and Lord Surya to keep their grace upon you all, and to fulfil all your wishes. Chhath Mahaparva is a festival of gratitude towards nature, water and Lord Sun. It teaches us reverence, holiness and discipline. The speciality of this festival is that we offer arghya to the setting sun along with the rising sun," he said.

Highlighting the significance of women's participation in the festival, the Chief Minister said that the devotion and dedication of women observing the rigorous fast reflected the cultural traditions and social harmony of the country. "The greatest power of this festival is our mother power. My mothers and sisters observe a nirjala fast for three days each and perform penance for the welfare of their families, children and the entire society. It is a wonderful example of our culture and social harmony," the CM said.

He further noted that Chhath songs were resonating across the country and in different parts of the world, adding that Uttar Pradesh represented the spirit of diversity and unity. "Today, on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparva, the songs of Chhath Maiya are echoing in every corner of the country and the world. Our Uttar Pradesh is not identified by one language or region; our culture is diversity and unity," he said.

He said that over the past nine and a half years, his government had created an environment in which people could celebrate festivals according to their faith. The Chief Minister prayed for the happiness and well-being of mothers and sisters, security for daughters, prosperity for families, flourishing fields for farmers, employment for youth and further development of Uttar Pradesh. "I pray to Chhath Maiya that every mother and sister's life will be happy, every daughter will get security, every family will have prosperity, farmers' fields will flourish, youth will get employment and Uttar Pradesh will reach new heights of development," Adityanath said.

He also extended his greetings to families in Purvanchal, Bihar and across India and the world, wishing everyone a joyous Chhath Mahaparva. "Happy Chhath Mahaparva to all families living in Purvanchal, Bihar and the country and the world. Jai Chhath Maiya! Jai Lord Suryadeo!" he added. Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, is a four-day Hindu festival marked by rigorous fasting, prayers and traditional rituals. This year, the festival began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14. On November 15, devotees are observing Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers to the setting Sun at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies. The celebrations will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun, followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. The festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)