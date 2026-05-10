The Yogi Adityanath cabinet was expanded on Sunday, with Governor Anandiben Patel administering the oath to eight new ministers. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, with others taking oath as MoS.

The Yogi cabinet was expanded on Sunday. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium of Jan Bhavan. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey took oath as Cabinet Ministers, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput were sworn in as Ministers of State.

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Ministers of State Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar were promoted in the Yogi government. Both took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

After taking the oath, the newly inducted ministers greeted Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with bouquets. Following the ceremony, the Gandhi Auditorium echoed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram."

New Ministers and Their Backgrounds

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is a member of the Legislative Council and has earlier served as the BJP's Uttar Pradesh state president, while Manoj Kumar Pandey is an MLA from the Unchahar seat. Krishna Paswan, who took oath as Minister of State, is an MLA from Khaga, Surendra Diler from Khair, and Kailash Singh Rajput from Tirwa. Hansraj Vishwakarma is also a member of the Legislative Council.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other leaders, were present at the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)