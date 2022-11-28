Baba Ramdev apologises for 'women look good even if they aren't wearing anything' jibe

The remark drew widespread condemnation and even drew the attention of the Maharashtra Commission for Women, which took 'serious note' of it. The MC for Women's chief, Rupali Chakankar, tweeted sharing a copy of Baba Ramdev's apology in response to the panel's notice requesting an explanation within two days.

Yoga guru Ramdev issued an apology days after sparking controversy for a remark that was slammed as 'sexist.' The apology comes after the Maharashtra Women's Commission issued him a notice for remarks he made at an event attended by state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavi's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

While addressing a Yoga training programme in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday, Guru Ramdev said, "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my opinion, they look good even if they don't wear anything."

The remark drew widespread condemnation and even drew the attention of the Maharashtra Commission for Women, which took 'serious note' of it. The Maharashtra Commission for Women's chief, Rupali Chakankar, took to Twitter, sharing a copy of Baba Ramdev's apology in response to the panel's notice requesting an explanation within two days.

"In a public event in Thane, Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav made a very low-level statement about women. Taking this statement seriously, the State Commission for Women has summoned Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav to explain within two days," she tweeted in Marathi.

In her tweet, she also included a copy of Baba Ramdev's apology, which stated, "I have always worked for women's empowerment for women to have a respectable position in society. I have always supported various policies within the Central Government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. As a result, it's clear that I did not intend to disrespect women, and the clip circulated on social media is misleading. Still, if anyone was offended, I deeply regretted it. I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my statement."

"You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta Ji, and you look good when you wear nothing like me," the yoga guru said, noting that many women at the event brought sarees but did not have time to wear them due to back-to-back events.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, also condemned the remark and demanded an apology.

"Swami Ramdev's remarks about women in front of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister's wife are indecent and unacceptable. This statement has hurt all women; Baba Ramdevji should apologise to the country for it!" Swati Maliwal tweeted.

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was sitting next to Ramdev when he remarked. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde also attended the event.

