Yoga Day 2023: Surat sets Guinness World Record for largest gathering at yoga session (WATCH)

A staggering 153,000 individuals took part in the Yoga session, culminating in an extraordinary feat. Chief Minister Patel received a certificate from representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, affirming the remarkable new record.

Officials have confirmed that the Yoga Day event held in Surat, Gujarat, has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering at a yoga session, with 153,000 participants. The previous record was set in 2018 in Kota, Rajasthan, with 100,984 participants. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced the achievement, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined the state-level celebration.

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records presented a certificate to Chief Minister Patel, recognizing the new record. Over 220,000 people registered online, and QR codes were used for entry. The event had designated blocks with LED screens and instructors, accommodating 1,000 people per block on 10.5 km of roads. Across Gujarat, 125 million people participated in Yoga Day celebrations at 72,000 venues.

The chief minister also announced plans to open 21 Yog Studios to promote yoga and recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global influence in popularizing yoga.

He stated, "The State Yog Board has already trained 5,000 instructors, and in the coming days, we are preparing to launch 21 Yoga studios across the state."

While the state-level International Yoga Day event took place in Surat with the presence of the chief minister, other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and officials participated in programs held in different districts.

In celebration of the country's 75 years of independence, the state government has carefully selected 75 iconic locations to commemorate Yoga Day. These include the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the White Rann of Kutch, and the Modhera Sun Temple, as mentioned in an official release.

Yoga Day events were also conducted in various villages, towns, cities, police headquarters, jails, police stations, colleges, schools, health centers, and public spaces such as gardens, as stated.