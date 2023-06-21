Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: Surat sets Guinness World Record for largest gathering at yoga session (WATCH)

    A staggering 153,000 individuals took part in the Yoga session, culminating in an extraordinary feat. Chief Minister Patel received a certificate from representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, affirming the remarkable new record. 

    Yoga Day 2023: Surat sets Guinness World Record for largest gathering at yoga session
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Officials have confirmed that the Yoga Day event held in Surat, Gujarat, has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering at a yoga session, with 153,000 participants. The previous record was set in 2018 in Kota, Rajasthan, with 100,984 participants. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced the achievement, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined the state-level celebration. 

    Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records presented a certificate to Chief Minister Patel, recognizing the new record. Over 220,000 people registered online, and QR codes were used for entry. The event had designated blocks with LED screens and instructors, accommodating 1,000 people per block on 10.5 km of roads. Across Gujarat, 125 million people participated in Yoga Day celebrations at 72,000 venues. 

    The chief minister also announced plans to open 21 Yog Studios to promote yoga and recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global influence in popularizing yoga.

    He stated, "The State Yog Board has already trained 5,000 instructors, and in the coming days, we are preparing to launch 21 Yoga studios across the state."

    While the state-level International Yoga Day event took place in Surat with the presence of the chief minister, other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and officials participated in programs held in different districts.

    In celebration of the country's 75 years of independence, the state government has carefully selected 75 iconic locations to commemorate Yoga Day. These include the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the White Rann of Kutch, and the Modhera Sun Temple, as mentioned in an official release.

    Yoga Day events were also conducted in various villages, towns, cities, police headquarters, jails, police stations, colleges, schools, health centers, and public spaces such as gardens, as stated.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI-M accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats

    Bengaluru Metro Construction Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Bengaluru Metro Construction : Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi set to lead historic event at UN headquarters in New York today AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi set to lead historic event at UN headquarters in New York today

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker during Paris airshow

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker in Paris

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details AJR

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

    Recent Stories

    Meta Universe thriving in the NFT Staking verse with Polygon Chain

    Meta Universe thriving in the NFT Staking verse with Polygon Chain

    Pakistan bans Holi, other Hindu festivals across universities to save Islamic identity AJR

    Pakistan bans Holi, other Hindu festivals across universities to save Islamic identity

    Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, see how B-town celebrities celebrated Yoga day ATG

    Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, see how B-town celebrities celebrated Yoga day

    Kerala: CPI-M accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats

    OnePlus V Fold. First look show off sleek design and amazing camera gcw

    OnePlus V Fold: First look show off sleek design and amazing camera

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon