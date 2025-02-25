UP Weather ALERT: Rain expected in 3 days? Check IMD forecast NOW!

Rain in UP: Rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh from February 28th. Western UP may experience drizzle, and Eastern UP may have light rain. The weather will change in several districts, including Agra, Meerut, and Pilibhit

UP Weather Update: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is once again ready to change. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a slight feeling of warmth for the next two days, but there are chances of rain in many parts of the state from February 28th. Some districts of Western UP may experience drizzle, while light rain is also expected in Eastern UP

In recent days, an increase in temperature was recorded in Agra. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature may start falling from February 27th, and there may be rain with cloud cover on February 28th

According to meteorologists, light rain is possible in several districts, including Agra, Meerut, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur. Changes in the weather will also be seen in Sant Kabir Nagar, Ballia, and Basti. Clouds will start gathering from February 27th, and there is a possibility of light rain with thunder on February 28th.

Weather will also change in Pilibhit and the Terai region

There is a possibility of light rain with cloud cover in Pilibhit and its surrounding Terai regions on February 28th and March 1st. A continuous increase in temperature is being observed, which has reduced the effect of cold. People have now started wearing fewer warm clothes, while slight humidity is also being felt at night.

According to Dr. Shailendra Singh Dhaka, Senior Scientist at the State Agricultural Science Center, the minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Sunday night. The Meteorological Department says that the cold may return with light rain on February 28th and March 1st.

Changes in the weather will also be seen in Meerut and surrounding areas. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.1 degrees Celsius. According to weather experts, light rain may start from February 27th and may continue till March 1st. Due to the effect of western disturbance, there is a possibility of drizzle in Meerut and NCR.

According to meteorologist Dr. UP Shahi, a western disturbance will become active in the upper reaches of the Himalayas on February 25th, the effect of which will be visible in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. During this time, snowfall is also possible in the upper Himalayan regions. The effect of this change will be seen in Western UP and NCR.

What does the Meteorological Department say?

According to meteorologists, the weather in the state will remain unstable for the next few days due to the activation of western disturbance. Clouds will start gathering from February 27th and there is a possibility of light rain from February 28th to March 1st. People of Uttar Pradesh should be prepared for changes in the weather in the coming days. If you are planning a trip, prepare keeping the rain in mind.