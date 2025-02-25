Tamil Nadu weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in various parts – Check region-wise forecast

The Chennai Meteorological Center forecasts light to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions from tomorrow to March 1. Heavy rain is expected in southern districts like Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari on specific dates.

Heavy Rain Expected in Tamil Nadu! Which Districts? Public Sighs in Relief!

Following the end of the Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the heat is scorching like summer. At the same time, there is severe frost in the morning and night. As the impact of the sun is high even before the start of summer, the public is afraid to go out during the day.

Chennai Meteorological Center

In this situation, the Chennai Meteorological Center has reported that there is a chance of rain in some places from tomorrow to March 1. That is, today Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions are likely to have generally dry weather. Generally light fog will be seen in the morning. Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Dry weather is likely to prevail in inland Tamil Nadu.

Light to Moderate Rain

On the 27th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, one or two places in inland Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Chance of Heavy Rain

On the 28th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in many places in southern Tamil Nadu, a few places in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts and Karaikal regions.

Rain in Southern Tamil Nadu

On March 1, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many places in southern Tamil Nadu, one or two places in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.

Moderate Rain Expected

The Meteorological Center has predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions on the 2nd.

Chennai Weather Update

Similarly, the sky in Chennai and suburban areas will be partly cloudy today. Generally light fog will be seen in the morning. The Chennai Meteorological Center has reported that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 32-33° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23° Celsius.

