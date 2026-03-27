YCP's Shaik Mahaboob Sharief slammed Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar for his alleged remarks about killing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him unfit for his post. The backlash follows Jagan's own criticism of CM Naidu over the ArcelorMittal deal.

YCP Condemns Union Minister's Remarks on Jagan Reddy

YCP National Media Spokesperson Shaik Mahaboob Sharief on Friday condemned the remarks of Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that Sekhar has become intoxicated with power and is unworthy of even being a Union Minister.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is a symbol of trust and public support, and the YCP workers and the general public will respond to the remarks in a very democratic manner. "We strongly condemn the Central Minister Pemmasani's inflammatory speech. The remarks show his mannerisms. He is sitting in a constitutional position. What kind of message does he want to send to people? Jagan Mohan Reddy is not just a leader but a symbol of trust and public support. The YCP workers and the public will respond to his remarks in a democratic way. He has become intoxicated with power. He's not even worthy of being a Union Minister. I wonder who appointed him to this position," Sharief said.

The backlash follows a programme at VR Stadium in Guntur City, where the Union Minister allegedly stated that while it is not a major issue if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, killing the former Chief Minister would not be a difficult task if necessary.

Jagan Accuses Naidu of 'Credit Theft' Over Projects

Earlier, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the latter of indulging in "blatant credit theft" and misleading people over the ArcelorMittal steel plant.

ArcelorMittal Steel Plant Deal

Addressing a meeting with Addanki constituency leaders, local body representatives, and party cadres at the YSRCP central office, YS Jagan said that the groundwork for the steel plant was laid during his tenure and not by the present government. YS Jagan stated that during his Davos visit in 2022, he had held discussions with Aditya Mittal (CEO, ArcelorMittal) and reached a preliminary understanding on setting up a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the company had also agreed to invest Rs 4,800 crore in the Greenko project in Kurnool and that multiple locations, including Nakkapalli, were shown to the company, which was finalised before the elections.

Bulk Drug Park Project

YS Jagan questioned why Chandrababu Naidu was not speaking about the Bulk Drug Park project in Nakkapalli, which was brought during his tenure after competing with several states. He alleged that the present government deliberately created land disputes, leading to the stagnation of the project and loss of potential investments and employment opportunities.

He expressed confidence that public dissatisfaction with the present government would lead to its defeat in the next elections. (ANI)