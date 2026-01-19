The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking judicial reforms, telling the petitioner to write a letter with suggestions to the CJI instead. The court noted the petition erroneously mixed judicial reforms with investigation processes.

Taking exception to a plea that vaguely sought reforms in the workings of judges and lawyers, along with efficient investigation in certain types of court cases, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the petitioner to make suggestions to the Court in writing rather than filing petitions that take up the courts' valuable time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Write a letter to me instead'

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant schooled the petitioner, Kamlesh Tripathi, and noted that the issues in the petition have been erroneously intermingled. "If you want judicial reform, then don't file petitions like this. Write a letter to me instead. Standing outside and speaking to the media - this is something I strongly object to. People say the court will decide the matter within a year. How many Courts would we establish? You are trying to link court proceedings with the investigation process. We do not ask the Investigating Officer every day what he is doing. Demands for those reforms are a separate issue," the court told Tripathi.

Plea dismissed with liberty for written suggestions

The court then proceeded to dismiss Tripathi's plea while granting him the liberty to make suggestions by writing a letter to the CJI. The court noted that if the petitioner made suggestions as directed, the same would be given due consideration by the court.

"The petition has been filed seeking perceived judicial reforms, as well as for efficient investigation in certain types of court cases. It seems to us that the issues are erroneously intermingled. The petitioner may suggest to the Chief Justice of India, suggestions, if any, through a letter. The same shall be given due consideration...Dismissed," CJI Kant said.