To mark PM Modi's 76th birthday, the BJP Yuva Morcha in Odisha set a world record by collecting 8,810 units of blood in a single day at one venue. The event was part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026' and confirmed by the World Book of Records.

World Record Blood Donation Drive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Odisha has etched its name into the global record books by organising a massive blood donation drive that collected 8,810 units of blood in a single day at a single venue to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

According to the Odisha Government, a mega blood donation camp organised by the Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha in Bhubaneswar under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026’ to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday collected 8,810 units of blood in a single day at a single location through a single camp and organisation, setting a new world record.

Highlighting the execution required for such a large-scale event, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling spoke about the intensive coordination involved. "We marked the birthday of the Prime Minister in Odisha with 'Seva Sankalp'. A total of 8,810 units of blood were collected in a single day at one location in Bhubaneswar, an achievement for which we received a world record certificate,” Mukesh Mahaling told ANI.

The state health minister noted that the success of the drive relied heavily on institutional support, featuring active participation from 300 officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department alongside 20 specialised staff members from regional blood banks. “This effort involved 300 officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department and 20 staff members from blood banks. There is immense enthusiasm across the country, recognising that PM Modi has served 'Bharat Mata' for 25 years, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India. We pray to Lord Jagannath to grant him a long life and bestow upon him the energy to continue serving the nation," Mukesh Mahaling said.

A representative of the World Book of Records, recognising the achievement, presented the certificates.

KISS Students Celebrate with Gratitude

On the same day, in an inspiring display of gratitude and social service, around 40,000 tribal students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) came together in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The landmark campus event featured special prayers, deepdan (lighting of earthen lamps), and a massive voluntary blood donation drive organised in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Out of the 40,000 participating students, an overwhelming 80 per cent comprise tribal girls, many originating from remote, left-wing extremism (naxalite)-affected hinterlands across Odisha and Jharkhand. Expressing deep gratitude, students from these marginalised regions credited PM Modi's visionary mantra of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" for reshaping their destinies. They shared how educational opportunities have given them a clear vision and secure footing for their future.

The event concluded with thousands of students offering heartfelt prayers for the Prime Minister's long life, good health, and continued nation-building service in the presence of the founder and former MP from Kandhamal, Achyut Samant.

Student Shares Her Story

A tribal girl student from Nakti Deuli in Sambalpur district, Varsha Rani Dharua, said she came to KISS from a small village where there were limited facilities for education. "If we talk about it, our area is a small village, and there just weren't any good facilities for studying there. I've been here ever since I was in fourth or fifth grade, and my life has completely changed since then. We're really benefiting from Modi ji's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. Coming here has brought a new energy into our lives that motivates us to move forward, and I'm so happy to be here," she told ANI.

Asked whether the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign had helped students progress, she said, "It's happened, sir; a lot has happened. Whenever we speak up, that very slogan inspires us to keep going, ever since we first came here."

"On Modi ji's birthday, I just want to say that may he continue to bring light into our lives like this, and may he have a happy life. Thank you," she said.

Impact on Naxal-Affected Regions

KISS founder and former Member of Parliament Achyut Samant said 40,000 children celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with enthusiasm. On students coming from Naxal-affected areas of Odisha and Jharkhand, Samant said, "Look, we have a lot of kids here from Naxal areas. Because of this, Naxalism has been heavily impacted even today. The Indian government has done things for Naxal areas, but we have already taken care of 90,000 kids in the last thirty years. That's why there has been a huge impact on Naxalism."

The celebrations were held as part of the students' expression of gratitude towards the Prime Minister and included prayers, lighting of lamps and voluntary blood donation activities. (ANI)