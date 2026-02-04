On World Cancer Day, actor Chiranjeevi said early detection can help patients recover and lead normal lives. Concurrently, Union Minister JP Nadda released India's first national evidence-based guidelines for lung cancer treatment and palliation.

Chiranjeevi: 'Cancer is not a death sentence'

Actor Chiranjeevi on World Cancer Day said "cancer is not a death sentence," and stressed that early detection can help patients recover and lead normal lives. Speaking at an awareness event organised by KIMS Hospitals today, he urged people to undergo regular screenings.

Senior oncologist Madhu Devarasetty said, "Cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in young children due to genetic and lifestyle factors," highlighting the need for awareness and timely treatment.

Govt Releases National Guidelines for Lung Cancer Treatment

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda formally released the "Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines" document at Kartavya Bhavan on the eve of World Cancer Day. A major step towards evidence-led, high-quality and patient-centric oncology care nationwide.

Nadda took to X, expressing confidence in the guidelines to ensure "India-specific care" and better patient outcomes. "On the eve of World Cancer Day, released Evidence-based Guidelines for Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation. I am confident that these guidelines will ensure standardised, high-quality India-specific care and will reduce practice variation, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Government of India is committed to invest in research, capacity building and health system strengthening to achieve health for all," he wrote on X.

Standardising Patient-Centric Oncology Care

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines aim to provide a standardised, evidence-based framework for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care of lung cancer patients nationwide, ensuring high-quality, accessible, and patient-centric care.

Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.

Congratulating the Department of Health Research (DHR), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and partner institutions, Nadda lauded their collaborative efforts to develop India's first nationally developed evidence-based cancer guideline.

He noted that the guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country.

Nadda also stated that the release of the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership. He congratulated the Department of Health Research, the Directorate General of Health Services, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and all partner institutions on their dedicated efforts to develop these landmark national guidelines.

Emphasis on Early Detection and Research

The Union Minister emphasised that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in lung cancer management and stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations.

He reiterated the Government's firm commitment to expanding research, innovation, and scientific collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and long-term survivorship. (ANI)