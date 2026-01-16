Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra remains defiant against a Punjab Police FIR over an allegedly doctored video of AAP's Atishi. The AAP responded by stating a Jalandhar court has confirmed the video was doctored and ordered its removal from social media.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said he will not be intimidated by the Punjab Police FIR based on a complaint concerning a post about purported remarks of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and asked why the AAP leader is not appearing before the Privilege Committee of the Delhi assembly.

'Not going to be intimidated'

In an interview with ANI, he alleged that Atishi is "putting pressure" on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to misuse the state police. "It is a very serious matter. A discussion was going on in the Delhi Assembly at that time. It was about the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji... While this special discussion was going on, the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, stood up and used very offensive language... After she was criticised for it, she hasn't appeared at the Assembly or before the media," he alleged.

"You should have apologised... You went and filed an FIR with the Punjab Police.... I am not going to be intimidated by this. The crime is very serious... You are putting pressure on Bhagwant Mann to misuse the Punjab Police... Why is she not appearing before the Privilege Committee?" he asked.

AAP says court found video 'doctored'

AAP National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday stated that a Jalandhar Court has ruled that the video of AAP leader and Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi shared by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, which had been circulating on social media platforms, is "found to be doctored." The court has ordered the removal of the video from the internet.

"Kapil Mishra posted a fake video and attempted to do sacrilege of the Gurus. That conspiracy stands completely exposed today. The Jalandhar Court's order clearly says that the video posted on 'X' by Kapil Mishra was found to be doctored. Since the video can provoke and hurt religious sentiments, the Court ordered that the video be immediately taken down from all social media platforms...This also makes it clear that the BJP, which was supporting Kapil Mishra in this matter, also stands exposed," Dhanda said.

Earlier, the Jalandhar court ruled that the video was doctored. Following a forensic examination, the court ordered all social media platforms to remove the video and delete all related links from accounts that posted it.

Delhi Speaker issues notice to Punjab Police

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Iqbal Singh Bagga, an AAP leader from Jalandhar. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had earlier this month issued notices to Punjab's DGP, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, giving them 48 hours to respond regarding an FIR filed over a "doctored video clip" of Assembly proceedings.

"The DGP Punjab, Police Commissioner Jalandhar, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, Punjab, have been issued notices and given 48 hours to submit their written explanations along with all relevant documents in response," Gupta said at a press conference.

According to a release, Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notice regarding the FIR registered in Jalandhar concerning the alleged doctored video clip of the Assembly proceedings. The notice stated that the House is already seized of the issue, and the video clip has been referred for forensic examination and to the Committee of Privileges. It also conveyed the Speaker's concern about the Punjab Police's involvement in a matter considered to fall within the House's privileged domain and seeks a detailed explanation, along with relevant documents, from the relevant authorities. (ANI)