Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced the Women's Reservation Bill will increase Parliament seats to 816, providing 33.4% reservation for women. He noted a special session is planned and expressed confidence in NDA's chances in Tamil Nadu.

Women's Reservation Bill to Boost Representation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday highlighted the impact of the Women's Reservation Bill, stating, "After this bill is passed, the total number of seats in Parliament will increase to 816...33.4% reservation will be for women, including SC/ST women."

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While speaking to ANI, he appealed to all political parties for support, asserting, "In this reservation, there should be a reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women. Therefore, this bill will be passed unanimously because we appeal to all political parties to support this bill," he added. The minister explained that a special three-day Parliament session from April 16-18 is being convened to facilitate the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill. According to him, the move will significantly increase the representation of women in Parliament, ensuring that their voices are heard in policy and legislative matters.

He said, "In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Women's Reservation Bill was passed. On 16, 17, 18, three days special Parliament session will be held for the Women's Reservation Bill. And now, about 273 seats we are increasing. And now Parliament seats are 543. And after increasing the 273 seats for women, then there will be 816 seats in Parliament, and the women's percentage will be 33.4%. That is the reservation for women. In this, there should be a reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women. And therefore, this bill will be passed unanimously because we appeal to all political parties to support this bill." The minister hailed this step as a historic move by the government, aimed at empowering women and increasing their participation in governance.

Implementation Post 2029 Polls

Athawale further elaborated that following the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the increased seats will be reflected in both Parliament and state assemblies, paving the way for 33% reservation for women across the country. He stated, "And in the 2029 election, that increased seats will be accepted. And in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, and after that, which assemblies are there, then that seat will be increased in the Lok Sabha and in the assembly also. And after the 2029 Lok Sabha election, which assembly elections will come, at that time, there should be the 33% reservation in every state for all women."

NDA Confident in Tamil Nadu

Speaking on the political landscape in Tamil Nadu ahead of crucial state elections, Athawale said, "I am in Tamil Nadu for the NDA for the important elections in the state. My party - the Republican Party of India, once led by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar - is also with Narendra Modi ji, and definitely, this time, NDA will defeat the DMK alliance because people want change here. Therefore, I've come here. On 18 seats, we are contesting here, and my party is also supporting the NDA."

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a keen contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered battle. The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)