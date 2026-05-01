Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan said his party supports the Women's Reservation Bill but demands provisions for SC, ST, and OBC communities. He questioned the government's delay in implementing the legislation, which was passed in 2023.

SP Demands SC/ST/OBC Quota in Women's Bill

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan said that the opposition, including his party, supports the Women's Reservation Bill but demanded that it include provisions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. Hasan also questioned the delay in implementing the legislation, noting that the bill was passed in 2023 and has still not been enforced. While speaking to ANI on Thursday, SP leader Hasan said, "The opposition is in favour of women's reservation, and our Samajwadi Party is also in its favour. We want there to be reservations for SC, ST, and OBC people in it. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, so why has it not been implemented yet? If your (government) intentions are right, then implement it right away."

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On West Bengal Exit Polls

Commenting on the exit polls for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Hasan said the final outcome would only be known after the official results are declared, adding that speculation at this stage has no practical relevance. "Its upto whom people voted for. We will get to know on 4th May who is going to form the government. Exit polls are indicating that the BJP is going to form the government. But we cannot do anything right now," he added.

Opposition's Vote on the Bill

Earlier, on April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill related to women's reservation. During the three-day Special Session of Parliament from April 16 to April 18, several senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated in discussions on the legislation. Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also took part in the debate.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as members of the INDIA bloc did not extend support amid objections linked to the delimitation process. The Lok Sabha had taken up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for consideration.

In the division held after the debate, 298 members voted in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill while 230 voted against it. (ANI)