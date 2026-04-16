Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the women's reservation bill "historic" and "revolutionary." BJP MPs echoed the sentiment, defending the bill against opposition criticism over delimitation, while PM Modi urged for unanimous support.

BJP Leaders Hail Bill as 'Historic'

As the Lok Sabha on Thursday started the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the women's reservation bill, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called it a "historic" and "revolutionary" bill. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters, "It is a historic bill for women. I believe it is a revolutionary bill in the history of the country. Women will get equal opportunities in democracy."

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BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also called the bill historic and said it is a significant event in the history of India. "For 27 years, these people did not work to give women their rights, and even today the opposition does not want women to get 33% reservation for their empowerment, so they are making excuses today... Now they must get their representation in the assembly and the Lok Sabha. I believe that this bill is not only historic but also a very significant event in the history of India," Sharma told ANI.

BJP Counters Opposition Criticism

BJP MP Ravi Kishan told ANI, "The opposition hasn't brought this bill... There can't be a bigger step than this. The opponents are shouting because now (more) women will enter politics."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the bill doesn't infringe on the rights of anyone and urged the opposition to stop "misleading" the electorate of the country. Swaraj told ANI, "Today is a very historic day for India's history. I urge all my colleagues in the opposition that this is a moment of fulfilment... The kind of excuses the opposition is making today is not right. I want to tell them not to mislead the country's voters. Delimitation is not BJP's gimmick... Look at the bill, it does not violate anyone's rights."

PM Modi Urges Unanimous Support

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill.

Strongly pitching for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away and noted that women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights. "Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," he said while participating in the debate. (ANI)