The BJP and NDA will launch a nationwide protest after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed in the Lok Sabha. The campaign aims to 'expose' the opposition for stalling a historic leap for gender equality and women's rights.

In a swift political counter-offensive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have announced a massive, nationwide protest campaign targeting the opposition. The move comes just hours after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha, failing to reach the mandatory two-thirds majority.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nationwide Campaign to 'Expose' Opposition

According to top party sources, the BJP has directed its state units to organise coordinated demonstrations at all district headquarters across India. The campaign aims to "expose" the opposition's role in stalling a historic leap for gender equality. The protests aim to mobilise public opinion in favour of the bill and underscore the government's commitment to increasing women's participation in legislative bodies.

The NDA has decided to launch a countrywide protest against the opposition parties starting tomorrow. All member parties have been instructed to campaign via social media, street protests, and any other means they deem fit.

BJP Mahila Morcha to Lead Demonstrations

The BJP Mahila Morcha will play a leading role in these demonstrations, spearheading outreach efforts and engaging with women across regions to build awareness and support. Senior women leaders and party workers are expected to actively participate in moving a significant grassroots campaign.

Bill to be Key Electoral Issue

Party leaders stated that the issue of women's reservation will also be prominently raised during the upcoming elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The BJP plans to position the bill as a key electoral issue, contrasting its support for women's empowerment with what it alleges is the opposition's resistance.

The party emphasised that the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill represents a historic step toward ensuring greater gender equality in India's democratic framework. Demonstrations will focus on the government's intent to implement the reservation by 2029, contrasting it with what the NDA calls the opposition's "obstructive and regressive" stance.

How the Bill Failed in Lok Sabha

The protests are a direct response to the dramatic events in the Lok Sabha on Friday. While the government managed to secure a simple majority, it fell short of the constitutional threshold required for an amendment.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division.

"The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)