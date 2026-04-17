The Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after failing to secure a two-thirds majority. 298 members voted in favour and 230 against, falling short of the constitutional requirement for passing the amendment.

Bill Fails to Secure Two-Thirds Majority

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

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In the division that took place on the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills.

Constitutional Amendment Process Requirements

While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting is required for adoption of effective clauses and motions for consideration and passing of these Bills.

Constitution Amendment Bills affecting vital issues as enlisted in the proviso to article 368(2) of the Constitution after having been passed by the Houses of Parliament, have also to be ratified by not less than one-half of the State Legislatures.

Government Slams Opposition

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the marathon debate on three bills. He slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women's reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women. (ANI)