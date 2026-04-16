Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje backed the Centre's move to implement the Women's Reservation Bill by 2029. Congress MP Kumari Selja questioned the timing. PM Modi warned the Opposition against opposing the bill, citing women's political consciousness.

Minister Backs Bill for 2029 Polls

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday extended support to the Centre's move to implement the Women's Reservation Bill by the Lok Sabha elections 2029. Speaking with ANI, the Union Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision and added that Delimitation will "certainly take place." "The Prime Minister intends to provide reservation to women. Women are performing commendably in Gram Panchayats and District Panchayats... This is a right belonging to women; therefore, they must receive reservation... Nowhere in the Constitution is there a provision for reservation based on religion. As for the matter of delimitation, delimitation will certainly take place... Women should receive reservations in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," she said.

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Congress Questions Timing and Rationale

On the other hand, Congress MP Kumari Selja on Thursday questioned the timing of the bill and the rationale of the Centre for introducing three bills at once. "Why did he forget that all the parties made this and passed this as well and is already into existence? Why is it being introduced now when the elections are going on and the population census is underway? What is the emergency? Why can't this be implemented based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha? Why are 3 Bills being brought together?...," she argued.

PM Modi Warns Opposition

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Opposition for their objection to the The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 bill that seeks to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha election, stating that if they oppose, they "will pay a price for a long time", emphasising women's growing participation in the decision-making process Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that the time demands to involve more women in the parliament decision-making process, giving them the right to whose idea was initiated 25-30 years ago.

PM advised the Opposition not to make a mistake by opposing the bill, highlighting Women's "political consciousness" and their ability to influence decisions. "25-30 years ago, those who opposed women's reservation didn't let their opposition go below the political surface. Don't make the mistake of thinking that today. In the last 25-30 years, among the sisters who have won at the grassroots level in panchayat election systems, there is a political consciousness. Earlier, they stayed quiet, understood, but didn't speak. Today, they are vocal. Therefore, today, whichever side or opposition there is, those millions of sisters who have been represented in panchayats, who have deeply seen people's joys and sorrows, are agitated," PM Modi said.

Bills Introduced Amid Opposition Concerns

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026. PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)