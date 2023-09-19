Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women...'

    Narendra Modi government's proposed Constitutional amendment aims to reserve one-third of seats in various legislative bodies for women, fostering greater female participation in policymaking to achieve India's 'Vikasit Bharat' goal by 2047

    Womens Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women in decision making
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government's Constitutional amendment seeks to provide for, as nearly as may be, one-third of the total seats in the House of the People, the legislative assembly of every State and the Legislative Assembly to be reserved for women. The government's intent is to enable greater participation of women as public representatives in policy-making at the state and national levels. 

    Highlighting the pivotal role of women, who constitute half of the population, is of utmost importance in achieving the 'Vikasit Bharat' goal by 2047. According to the Modi government, the realization of a developed India by 2047 necessitates the collective effort of all segments of society, guided by the ethos of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.'

    A document, the Women's Reservation Bill, obtained by Asianet Newsable, affirms that the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to elevate 'Nari Shakti' and promote women's empowerment, leading to significant enhancements in their financial independence and equitable access to education and healthcare.

    Moreover, the government has placed a strong emphasis on improving the 'Ease of Living,' particularly for women, through a range of programs such as Ujjwala Yojana, access to sanitation facilities under Swachh Bharat Mission, and financial inclusion through Mudra Yojana, among others. According to the government's perspective, genuine women's empowerment entails increased participation in the decision-making process, as women bring diverse viewpoints that enrich legislative debates and the overall decision-making quality.

    The government's statement of objective for the Bill emphasizes that while women play a significant role in Panchayat Raj institutions and municipal bodies, their presence in state legislatures and Parliament remains relatively low.

    The call for increased representation of women at both state and national levels has long been a pressing issue. The government acknowledges previous endeavours to introduce women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Notably, in 2010, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed a bill advocating for women's reservation, yet it faced challenges in securing approval in the Lok Sabha.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of new Parliament AJR

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on day 1 of new Parliament; check details

    First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building AJR

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home? anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home?

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads AJR

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations rkn

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more snt

    ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more

    Cricket IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction osf

    IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction

    Beagle to Pug-7 dog breeds good for small family RBA EAI

    Beagle to Pug-7 dog breeds good for small family

    Shantiniketan s UNESCO recognition: 7 activities for an enriching visit ATG

    Shantiniketan's UNESCO recognition: 7 activities for an enriching visit

    football ISL 2023: Sunil Chhetri commends league's impact on young talent and Bengaluru FC's passionate fans snt

    ISL 2023: Sunil Chhetri commends league's impact on young talent and Bengaluru FC's passionate fans

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon