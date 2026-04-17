Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Women's Reservation Bill's implementation is a procedural process and shouldn't be politicised. This comes as Lok Sabha is set to vote on the bill after a marathon discussion on related amendments.

'It's a process, don't make it an issue': Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill is a procedural process and urged that it should not be politicised. He said the government is currently working on the required legal amendments and that the commencement notification was issued as part of implementing the law. Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "This is a process. We are currently introducing the law for amendment. The older law wasn't implemented, which is why the commencement notification was issued. This is a process. Let's not make the process an issue."

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Lok Sabha to Vote on Key Bills

His remarks comes as Lok Sabha today is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them up to 850.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion. The Opposition MPs raised concern over the constitutional amendment, to conduct the delimitation and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, based on the 2011 census. The opposition alleged that the proposed legislation would shrink the representation of southern states in the House. (ANI)