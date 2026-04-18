Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma lambasted the opposition after the Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. He called the move 'dishonesty' and an 'insult to women,' questioning how they could deny 33% reservation to half the population.

Opposition Insulted Women: Vijay Sharma

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma criticised the opposition after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, alleging that opposing the legislation amounts to "insulting women" in the country.

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Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sharma said, "It would be an insult to the women of our country if we say that the bill has fallen. This is the dishonesty of the Congress, this is the dishonesty of the opposition in this regard." He further questioned the opposition's position on the issue, saying, "How can anyone deviate from this? How can one deny 33% reservation to half the country's population? You're not giving half reservation to half the population, you're talking about giving 33% reservation to half the population."

Delimitation A 'Need Of The Country'

Referring to the delimitation exercise, Sharma said that increasing the number of parliamentary seats is a necessary step in line with the country's growing population. "There was delimitation; the seats of all states were increasing significantly. No one could have any objection to that; it is the need of the country," he said.

He added that the current ratio of population to elected representatives highlights the need for expanding representation. "Today, given the population behind our current representatives, our MPs, it's very clear that our seats should increase. Those seats were increasing," Sharma said.

Highlighting the intent behind the reservation proposal, he said that the move was aimed at ensuring adequate representation for women. "33% reservation was being given to half the population of our country. Now, what mistake can anyone see in this, what objection could there be?" he said.

Sharama further alleged that opposition parties, particularly the Congress, had acted dishonestly by voting against the bill. "This is sheer dishonesty on their part, these people from the Congress and the opposition who have voted against this bill. Essentially, they have insulted the mothers, sisters, and women of the country," he said.

Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition parties voting against it.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division, stating, "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House."

Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation.