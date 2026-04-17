Congress' V Hanumantha Rao flagged concerns over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging a 'conspiracy' and demanding inclusion for backward classes. His remarks come as PM Modi urged all parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament.

Congress Leader Flags Concerns Over Bill

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday flagged concerns regarding the Centre's move to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, including no conduct of census survey for women and backward classes.

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Speaking with ANI, Rao said that the party does not oppose the Bill, at large, but alleged an ongoing "conspiracy" to pass the bill. "... There is no survey of women and on top of that, there is a conspiracy going on today to pass the bill. No survey of women has been conducted, and backward classes should also be given a chance in it. We are not against the Women's Bill... If there is no reservation, then only the upper class will be included in it..," he said.

His remarks come as Telangana legislative assembly opposition party leaders staged a protest against the women's reservation bill outside the Telangana Bhavan here.

PM Modi Urges Support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties to rise above differences and support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He emphasised that "the eyes of millions of women" are watching Parliament as voting in the Lok Sabha draws near.

PM Modi said the debate continued late into the night and that concerns, misconceptions, and information gaps among members have been comprehensively addressed. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well. Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved."

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal... Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti. The eyes of the country's millions of women are upon us all, upon our intentions, upon our decisions. Please support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," the post further read.

Lok Sabha Continues Debate on Key Bills

Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)