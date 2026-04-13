DMK's Kanimozhi questions the timing of the Women's Reservation Bill amendments, calling the linked delimitation process an 'endangered movement' for southern states and alleging the Centre wants to create a 'ruckus' and 'arm-twist' for power.

DMK Leader Slams Bill's Timing, Delimitation Clause

DMK leader Kanimozhi N V N Somu on Monday questioned the timing of the amendments in Women's Reservation Bill and stated that the Centre aims to create "ruckus in the state and arm-twist and come into power." Speaking with ANI, she said that Delimitation would only be "beneficial" for the northern India, calling it "an endangered movement" for the southern states.

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She further questioned the urgency of bringing the amendment bill, before the elections. "Delimitation is a very endangered movement for the southern part of India. It would be beneficial only for the northern part of India because they have not followed the family welfare schemes. States which have emphatically listened to the central government and have been clear on the grounds cannot suffer because of a bill...Just before the elections, you want to bring amendments for the women's reservation. What is the urgency?... All they want to create is only a ruckus in the state and arm-twist and come into power," she said.

Implementation Tied to Census and Delimitation

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators.Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

PM Modi Hails Legislation as Historic

Earlier in the day, a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' was organised in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti," while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Amidst these crucial milestones in the country's journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan." (ANI)