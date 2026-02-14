Journalist Ruchi Tiwari alleges a mob of 500 people assaulted her at a Delhi University protest. She claims the crowd targeted her over her caste, issued rape threats, and manhandled her, leading to an FIR being filed.

A women Journalist, Ruchi Tiwari, who was reportedly assaulted during a protest at Delhi University's North Campus on Friday, has alleged that she was targeted by a mob of nearly 500 people. The victim claimed that the crowd turned violent after inquiring about her caste and identity while she was discharging her professional duties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Journalist Alleges Caste-Based Attack by Mob

Speaking to ANI, the woman journalist Ruchi Tiwari said, "Video is everywhere, people can judge by themselves as to who provoked whom...I am a journalist who was there to cover the protest. One of the media personnel said my name to draw my attention. I went up to them, they then asked my full name and caste."

"The entire crowd came towards me and attacked me. This is clear in the video. About 500 people attacked me. They just have fake narrations and fake allegations. The girls around me whispered rape threats in my ears just because I am a Brahmin; "aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega," is what they said. The men around me were saying that they would teach me a lesson. The girls had held me by the arms and neck. This is an attempt to murder. I had fallen unconscious, but the Police did nothing, " she further claimed.

Ruchi Tiwari alleged that the reason the mob targeted her for her caste and that she was now registered an FIR in the case. "A boy there was signalling to others to take me away. Did they want to kidnap me?... My clothes were being torn...I was being improperly touched. They were goons, they cannot be students...I was attacked due to my caste. Nobody supported me, only a few Law Faculties showed humanity, and I came out with their help as well as with that of a few women Police personnel...FIR has been registered, I trust the law...The incident occurred for about half an hour...There was mob lynching there, I escaped somehow is a big deal for me." she claimed.

AISA Alleges Provocation by 'Right-Wing YouTubers'

On the other hand, Prasenjeet Kumar, AISA National General Secretary alleged that Tiwari had pushed another YouTuber and that caused the fracas. "Students had gathered in support of UGC...It was a peaceful program. But amid all this, a YouTuber pushed another YouTuber who hails from the Bahujan community and attempted to disturb our program. They started manhandling our people; in turn, our people tried to push them to the side. There has been no fight or manhandling as such," Prasenjit said.

He further said that a deliberate attempt is being made to create such an atmosphere. "Not just in DU, we have seen this happen in Allahabad - how the people of ABVP beat up the students there. Yesterday in DU, a YouTuber was placed at the front, and we saw the kind of slogans that were raised in front ofthe Police Station. This is a laughable situation. Police are not taking any action. They want to provoke people into ending the demonstration. They can see that people across the country are standing in support of UGC regulations...No manhandling had occurred. Several such YouTubers come to pro-UGC programs and raise such slogans and push people. The right-wing YouTubers come with their agenda; this is an attempt to disturb our program. ABVP is complicit in this...This was premeditated by the people of ABVP, Prasenjit Kumar added.

ABVP Condemns 'Left-Wing Violence'

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "An attack on the media, which is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy, is highly unfortunate. The history of Left-wing politics has been marked by the encouragement of violence, and students of the University of Delhi have decisively rejected such ideologies. Frustrated by their declining relevance, these groups are resorting to new tactics to remain in the media spotlight. The cowardly act of manhandling a woman journalist reflects their true character."

The ABVP has demanded strict action from the Delhi Police and the university administration against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) issued a counterstatement, alleging that it was their members who were targeted during the protest. (ANI)