'Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Kharge after meeting Nitish Kumar

Earlier, the Congress President had spoken to several occasions to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

Minutes after holding talks with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (April 12). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that they have decided to unite all parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress chief said, "Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly."

Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP said, "This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the Opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country."

Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that said he had been in touch over the phone with Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had undergone a kidney transplant recently, about his health and it was important to meet him physically, so he met him.

On Several occasions in the past, Kumar had advised all Opposition parties, including the Congress, to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.