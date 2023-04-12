Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Kharge after meeting Nitish Kumar

    Earlier, the Congress President had spoken to several occasions to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

    Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Minutes after holding talks with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (April 12). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that they have decided to unite all parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly.

    Speaking to reporters, the Congress chief said, "Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly."

    Nitish, Tejashwi meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid talks over Opposition unity

    Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP said, "This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the Opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country."

    Earlier, the Congress President had spoken to several occasions to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

    Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport, search operation underway

    Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that said he had been in touch over the phone with Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had undergone a kidney transplant recently, about his health and it was important to meet him physically, so he met him.

    On Several occasions in the past, Kumar had advised all Opposition parties, including the Congress, to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitish Tejashwi meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid talks over Opposition unity AJR

    Nitish, Tejashwi meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid talks over Opposition unity

    Kerala youth's palms severed in bomb blast; CPM alleges RSS link in bomb-making anr

    Kerala youth's palms severed in bomb blast; CPM alleges RSS link in bomb-making

    Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport, search operation underway AJR

    Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport, search operation underway

    PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; check ticket price, train timings here AJR

    PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; check ticket price, train timings here

    Karnataka Election 2023 Gujarat chillies turn up the heat after Amul gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Gujarat chillies turn up the heat after Amul

    Recent Stories

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    football The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr sacks coach Rudi Garcia-ayh

    The Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr 'sacks' coach Rudi Garcia

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India Check specs price will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival RBA

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival

    Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival vma

    Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon