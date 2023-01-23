Will India's PM ban movie on Godse as well?: Asaduddin Owaisi after Centre blocks BBC documentary

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought to ban the film 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh.' He said, "I saw it...the film discusses why he assassinated Gandhi. So it's problematic when the BBC shows something about Prime Minister Modi?

Joining the opposition in criticised the government over the BBC's two-part documentary based on the Gujarat riots about two decades ago, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi sought a ban on the movie 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh.' He sought the ban after the Centre blocked access to the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, last week. The first part was released recently, but not in India.

"You may have seen a discussion on the BBC documentary about PM Modi, who was the chief minister at the time of the Gujarat riots. The Modi government has blocked the documentary due to the law dating back to the colonial era," said the Hyderabad MP at an event on Sunday. Additionally, Owaisi said, "Were you not the chief minister at the time of the riots...Bilkis Bano was gang-raped...a Congress MP was killed," referring to Ehsan Jafri.

"But a film is being made on Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi... will India's Prime Minister ban it? I saw it...the film discusses why he assassinated Gandhi. So it's problematic when the BBC shows something about Prime Minister Modi? But there's a film about a man who murdered Gandhi, and Narendra Modi is not bigger than Gandhi," Owaisi added.

Furthermore, he stressed, "What is the source of this bias? Didn't their (BJP) MP praise him? What kind of India is emerging? Democracy is endorsed on G20 posters...but YouTube bans are being implemented."

Previously, the leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, questioned the documentary's decision, despite the central government's dismissal of it as a 'propaganda piece.' Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju described the documentary as 'malicious.'

Also read: 'BBC thrives on sensationalism, documentary on Modi nefarious'

Also read: Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

Also read: 'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'