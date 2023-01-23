Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will India's PM ban movie on Godse as well?: Asaduddin Owaisi after Centre blocks BBC documentary

    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought to ban the film 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh.' He said, "I saw it...the film discusses why he assassinated Gandhi. So it's problematic when the BBC shows something about Prime Minister Modi? 

    Will India's PM ban movie on Godse as well?: Asaduddin Owaisi after Centre blocks BBC documentary - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Joining the opposition in criticised the government over the BBC's two-part documentary based on the Gujarat riots about two decades ago, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi sought a ban on the movie 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh.' He sought the ban after the Centre blocked access to the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, last week. The first part was released recently, but not in India.

    "You may have seen a discussion on the BBC documentary about PM Modi, who was the chief minister at the time of the Gujarat riots. The Modi government has blocked the documentary due to the law dating back to the colonial era," said the Hyderabad MP at an event on Sunday. Additionally, Owaisi said, "Were you not the chief minister at the time of the riots...Bilkis Bano was gang-raped...a Congress MP was killed," referring to Ehsan Jafri.

    "But a film is being made on Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi... will India's Prime Minister ban it? I saw it...the film discusses why he assassinated Gandhi. So it's problematic when the BBC shows something about Prime Minister Modi? But there's a film about a man who murdered Gandhi, and Narendra Modi is not bigger than Gandhi," Owaisi added.

    Furthermore, he stressed, "What is the source of this bias? Didn't their (BJP) MP praise him? What kind of India is emerging? Democracy is endorsed on G20 posters...but YouTube bans are being implemented."

    Previously, the leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, questioned the documentary's decision, despite the central government's dismissal of it as a 'propaganda piece.' Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju described the documentary as 'malicious.'

    Also read: 'BBC thrives on sensationalism, documentary on Modi nefarious'

    Also read: Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    Also read: 'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate model of Netaji memorial; name 21 Andaman islands today January 23 - adt

    Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate model of Netaji memorial; name 21 Andaman islands today

    From The India Gate Political Gossip Asianet News Network Special Episode 9

    From the India Gate: Royalty Vs Loyalty, Translation Woes & more

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check routes to avoid - adt

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check details

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023 - adt

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: My dedication, my loyalty is authentic - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'My dedication, my loyalty is authentic' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Here is why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now unlike Microsoft Google Amazon gcw

    Here's why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now

    Planning for pregnancy? Check out your thyroid and hormone's health before trying RBA

    Planning for pregnancy? Check out your thyroid and hormone's health before trying

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot

    Seeking US visa tired of long wait time New schemes to cut waiting period for Indian applicants gcw

    Seeking US visa & tired of long wait time? New schemes to cut wait time for Indian applicants

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon