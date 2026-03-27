BJP's Dilip Ghosh, confident of winning the West Bengal polls, vowed to fight 'goons and mafias' in Kharagpur. He warned of 'UP-style encounters' after May 4 and urged the Muslim community to reconsider their support for Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh Confident of Victory, Vows to Fight 'Goons'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, on Thursday exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering here, the BJP candidate launched a veiled attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying that he will continue to fight against the "goons and mafias".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that while the party couldn't secure a majority in the previous elections, it will form a government this time. "... I have practised politics despite the threats. That is why the people of Kharagpur vote for Dilip Ghosh, and they will vote again. I have fought with the goons and mafia here. I will fight again, as long as I live. This time, I will not have to fight... Because the BJP will come to power. There will be changes in West Bengal. The police who are sitting and having tea with the mafia and goons today, and are playing tricks with these thief leaders, will have a different kind of encounter in the style of Uttar Pradesh. Everything will change after May 4. Last time the people of Bengal trusted us and voted for us, we did not get the majority, we got 77; this time we will form the government," he said.

Ghosh Accuses Mamata of Failing Muslim Community

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to deliver justice to the state's Muslim community. He urged voters from the community to reconsider their choices. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Even the parties which speak in favour of the muslims, have realised that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has not done justice with the Muslims...The Chief Minister will have to answer for it...The Muslims should also think about how long they will keep voting for them...We also want the development of the Muslims."

BJP Ramps Up Manifesto Outreach

His remarks come amid intensified political activity in the state, with parties highlighting minority welfare and development as key campaign issues. In line with this, the BJP has ramped up its ground-level preparations for the elections through its manifesto outreach campaign, "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra, Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan." The objectives of the Abhiyan include ensuring that from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup, every dream feeds the future blueprint. BJP believes it is a social contract, not just a political promise.

Citizen Suggestion Mechanisms

Citizens can share suggestions by calling 9727 294 294, emailing, scanning a QR code, or using designated hashtags. "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) have been placed in each district for written proposals.

Election Schedule and Candidate Lists

Meanwhile, the party released its third list of 19 candidates on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all 294 constituencies. The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. (ANI)