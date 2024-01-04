Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Will ED issue new summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal? AAP chief to leave for Gujarat amid 'arrest' row

    During his visit, Kejriwal plans to hold public gatherings and connect with party workers, aligning with his election-focused itinerary. Additionally, there are prospects of a meeting with jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.

    Will ED issue new summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal? AAP chief to leave for Gujarat amid 'arrest' row AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gears up for a three-day tour of Gujarat as Lok Sabha polls loom on the horizon. Scheduled from January 6 to 8, this electoral venture aims to engage with the public and party members, as highlighted by AAP sources on Thursday.

    During his visit, Kejriwal plans to hold public gatherings and connect with party workers, aligning with his election-focused itinerary. Additionally, there are prospects of a meeting with jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Today, the CM intends to address a press conference, focusing on the ED summons regarding the liquor policy case—a matter that's roused significant attention.

    This development unfolds amid AAP leaders' claims suggesting an imminent arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to alleged money laundering linked with the excise policy.

    Heightened security measures encircle Kejriwal's residence, driven by AAP ministers' assertions hinting at a potential ED apprehension of the AAP's frontman.

    Amidst this tension, AAP leaders congregate at the party headquarters, while a sense of security tightens around Kejriwal's abode.

    Reacting to the ED summons, CM Kejriwal remains prepared to engage but labels the notice as "illegal," signaling a willingness to cooperate. AAP contends that the government seeks to disrupt Kejriwal's election campaign by orchestrating his arrest, citing parallels with the detention of his colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

    Anticipation mounts as Ayodhya's Ram temple reveal grand features ahead of consecration

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Human trafficking scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai snt

    'Human trafficking' scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai

    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark AJR

    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark

    BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations vkp

    BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH)

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam or Kodimaram in Indian temples anr

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon