'Will block highways in 3 days unless..': Manipur tribal group issues ultimatum amid ethnic tensions

Accusing authorities of imposing a targeted blockade in the region, obstructing the flow of essential supplies to the hills, a tribal group has issued a warning that it intends to block two vital national highways critical for landlocked Manipur. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a significant tribal association, has declared its intention to initiate this blockade within three days unless the situation improves.

CoTU has explicitly stated its intention to disrupt both the primary National Highway 2, linking Manipur to Nagaland, and the more extensive National Highway 37, connecting the state to Assam. This move is poised to escalate existing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic conflicts have been ongoing for over three months.

The NH2 has already been subject to blockades on at least two occasions since the commencement of the violence in May. In a visit to Manipur at the end of May, Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to groups like CoTU to end their blockades, a request to which they had acquiesced.

Ng. Lun Kipgen, the Media Cell Coordinator for CoTU, expressed the group's disillusionment with the efforts of the Government of India and the factions that have endorsed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement. ""CoTU would like to express its disappointment over the goodwill mission by the Government of India and the groups that have signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with regards to the opening up of national highways against the wishes of the people. We had hoped there would be reciprocity from the valley people," Kipgen said.

Kipgen pointed out that the supply chain of vital goods from Imphal valley to the hill regions, encompassing Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Moreh, has been obstructed due to the actions of unruly mobs.

In issuing a firm ultimatum, Kipgen conveyed, "In light of this situation, CoTU believes that the Centre's policy, which appears to favour one community over another, warrants contemplation. Consequently, the public will feel compelled to initiate a highway blockade if the Government of India fails to address the selective blockade within the valley within three days, commencing from August 17."

With the violence in Manipur having resulted from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3, organised by the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's pursuit of Scheduled Tribe status, the repercussions have been severe. Over 180 people have tragically lost their lives, and more than 3,000 have sustained injuries. The unrest has led to the displacement of over 60,000 individuals and the extensive destruction of property valued at billions of pounds.