'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

Following the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday (December 5) criticized the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for its alleged failure to provide adequate security to the slain leader. Shekhawat condemned the lack of security despite Gogamedi's reported concerns about threats to his life.

Expressing shock at the incident, Shekhawat highlighted his communication with the police commissioner, urging swift arrests. The BJP leader emphasized the party's commitment to making the state crime-free, a promise anticipated to materialize with the impending BJP government following the recent assembly elections where the BJP defeated the ruling Congress.

Similarly dismayed, BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Rathore called for maintaining peace and patience during this trying time. He assured that the perpetrators would be swiftly apprehended and asserted his continual coordination with the police through his official social media channels.

Reacting to the tragedy, BJP Rajasthan chief CP Joshi raised concerns about the situation in the state, emphasizing that Gogamedi had previously sought police protection due to perceived threats. He demanded an investigation into the lapses leading to inadequate protection and urged prompt action from the police to arrest the culprits, attributing the incident to the governance of the past five years.

Meanwhile, members of the Rajput community staged protests outside the Jaipur hospital holding Gogamedi's body. Gogamedi was fatally shot in his residence by three armed individuals, resulting in the death of one assailant in retaliatory gunfire. Reports indicate that one of Gogamedi's security guards was injured during the exchange of fire initiated by individuals who had sought to meet him at his residence in the Shyam Nagar neighborhood.

