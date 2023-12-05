Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

    The BJP leader emphasized the party's commitment to making the state crime-free, a promise anticipated to materialize with the impending BJP government following the recent assembly elections where the BJP defeated the ruling Congress.

    Not given adequate security Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Following the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday (December 5) criticized the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for its alleged failure to provide adequate security to the slain leader. Shekhawat condemned the lack of security despite Gogamedi's reported concerns about threats to his life.

    Expressing shock at the incident, Shekhawat highlighted his communication with the police commissioner, urging swift arrests. The BJP leader emphasized the party's commitment to making the state crime-free, a promise anticipated to materialize with the impending BJP government following the recent assembly elections where the BJP defeated the ruling Congress.

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post

    Similarly dismayed, BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Rathore called for maintaining peace and patience during this trying time. He assured that the perpetrators would be swiftly apprehended and asserted his continual coordination with the police through his official social media channels.

    Reacting to the tragedy, BJP Rajasthan chief CP Joshi raised concerns about the situation in the state, emphasizing that Gogamedi had previously sought police protection due to perceived threats. He demanded an investigation into the lapses leading to inadequate protection and urged prompt action from the police to arrest the culprits, attributing the incident to the governance of the past five years.

    Meanwhile, members of the Rajput community staged protests outside the Jaipur hospital holding Gogamedi's body. Gogamedi was fatally shot in his residence by three armed individuals, resulting in the death of one assailant in retaliatory gunfire. Reports indicate that one of Gogamedi's security guards was injured during the exchange of fire initiated by individuals who had sought to meet him at his residence in the Shyam Nagar neighborhood.

    Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedia shot dead in Jaipur; CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram? AJR

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH) snt

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH)

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story snt

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

    Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Global Technology Summit 2023

    'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post AJR

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi osf

    Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    Cheddar Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments ATG EAI

    Cheddar, Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments

    cricket Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu osf

    Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu

    Karnataka: Couple arrested over sending 'RDX' bomb threat to police in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Couple arrested over sending ‘RDX’ bomb threat to police in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon