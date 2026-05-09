In Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections, actor Vijay's TVK party emerged as the single largest force with 108 seats but fell short of the 118-seat majority. To form a government, TVK requires post-poll alliances.

TVK Emerges Biggest Winner but Falls Short

Tamil Nadu’s post-election political battle has turned into a tense race for numbers as actor-turned-politician Vijay attempts to form the next government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Assembly elections. TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, delivering one of the biggest political upsets in recent state history. However, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 by 10 seats, leaving Vijay dependent on post-poll alliances and outside support.

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The uncertainty surrounding government formation increased after Governor Rajendra Arlekar reportedly asked TVK to submit proof of majority support before an official invitation to form the government could be extended. While TVK celebrated its breakthrough victory, the numbers game quickly became complicated.

Congress became the first major party to support Vijay after ending its alliance with the DMK. The move shocked Tamil Nadu’s political circles and triggered intense debate within opposition ranks. With Congress’ five MLAs backing TVK, Vijay’s tally increased to 113 seats, but the alliance still remained short of the required number.

The gap forced TVK leaders to open communication channels with several regional and Left parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPI and CPM. These smaller parties suddenly became kingmakers in one of the most dramatic government formation battles Tamil Nadu has witnessed in years.

Also Read: TN Govt Formation: TVK in talks with VCK for support, says Spoorthi Arun

Congress, Left Parties and VCK Become Key Players

As political negotiations intensified, reports suggested that support from Congress, IUML and Left parties could push TVK past the majority mark. The CPI and CPM reportedly extended outside support to ensure stability, though they clarified they would not formally join a Vijay-led cabinet.

According to reports, the combined support from Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties potentially increased TVK’s numbers to around 119 or 120 MLAs. This appeared enough to cross the halfway mark needed to form the government. However, confusion persisted because not all supporting parties had publicly submitted formal letters backing Vijay.

The VCK’s position especially remained under scrutiny. While some reports indicated the party was inclined to support TVK to avoid political instability, others suggested internal discussions were still ongoing. This uncertainty allowed the Governor’s office to maintain that majority support had not yet been conclusively established.

Congress leaders meanwhile accused the BJP and DMK of attempting to prevent a “secular government” from taking office in Tamil Nadu. They insisted their support for TVK was aimed at keeping “communal forces” out of power. The developments also exposed growing cracks within the INDIA bloc, particularly after Congress formally walked away from the DMK alliance.

At the same time, reports emerged claiming that political rivals DMK and AIADMK had explored ways to stop Vijay from forming the government, though these reports were publicly denied by DMK leaders.

Also Read: VCK's X account suspended amid talks of backing Vijay-led TVK govt

Vijay Faces His Biggest Political Test Yet

While TVK’s electoral success has transformed Vijay into a major political figure almost overnight, analysts say the post-election crisis marks his toughest political challenge so far. Winning public support during elections is one aspect of politics, but coalition management, alliance negotiations and constitutional procedures require a different level of political strategy.

Political observers believe Vijay’s popularity among youth, women and urban voters played a major role in TVK’s rapid rise. His anti-establishment messaging and celebrity appeal helped the party break the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu politics.

However, the current situation also highlights the fragile nature of coalition politics in a fractured mandate. Even after emerging as the largest party, TVK’s ability to govern depends entirely on whether supporting allies remain united and committed.

The coming days are expected to determine whether Vijay can successfully convert his electoral momentum into a stable government. If TVK manages to survive the numbers game and secure power, it could permanently alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. But if alliance negotiations collapse, the state may witness prolonged uncertainty and fresh political realignments.

For now, Tamil Nadu remains focused on one key question: can Vijay turn a historic electoral victory into lasting political power?