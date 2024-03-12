Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting

    The keyword 'What's wrong with India' trends on Platform X, with Indians countering foreign criticism. Tweets expose alleged flaws in foreign cities, retaliating against perceived biases. Netizens criticize anti-Indian sentiments and troll Platform X's algorithm. 

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    A recent trend has emerged on Platform X (formerly Twitter), where the campaign 'What's wrong with India' was trending in India. The trend was to backlash against the foreigners and Anti-Indian elements, where Indians were making the keyword trend against X's biased algorithm highlighting several stories of people worldwide defaming India. 

    Thousands of Netizens have started tweeting against Anti-Indian elements who often criticise Indians based on religion, region, economy and several other factors. Indians have started taking it out on the Anti-Indian agenda by pointing out the lies which lie beneath the foreign countries. 

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Down below are some of the Tweets that expose the harsh reality of the Anti-Indian agenda. Netizens have started to troll Elon Musk's X's biased algorithm for putting out the keyword 'What's wrong with India' forcefully on-trend. Meanwhile, several tweets under the keyword show the starch nature of foreign culture, where a haul of waste was dumped inside a subway in New York City, USA, and the doors of the subway were unable to close.

    Several tweets have shown video footage of people taking baths inside the subway. Another disgusting video shows a man pooping over the bucket, where a worker kept his mop to clean the streets. As soon as the keyword went on trend, videos surfaced online of the never-talked truth of the NYC streets. In one of the tweets, a man can be seen showcasing allegedly a street where people swayed like alleged drug-addicted citizens. The voiceover in the video says the footage was from Philadelphia.

    A tweet showcased a report on the VDN website, which said 'Mississippi woman arrested for second time for having sex with dog'. Cases of homeless people sleeping inside a New York Subway have been tweeted multiple times, showcasing the untold stories from the city. 

