Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Social media platform 'X', owned by Elon Musk, has announced its compliance with executive orders issued by the Indian government, leading to the blocking of specific accounts and posts on the platform. The move, aimed at addressing concerns over certain content, comes with potential penalties for non-compliance

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    In response to executive orders issued by the Indian government, social media platform 'X', owned by tech mogul Elon Musk, announced on Tuesday that it has taken action to block certain accounts and posts on its platform. The move comes following directives from Indian authorities, compelling 'X' to act on specific content, with penalties including fines and imprisonment for non-compliance.

    The Global Government Affairs division of 'X' released a statement affirming their compliance with the orders, stating, "The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring 'X' to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts."

    Furthermore, 'X' highlighted the pending writ appeal challenging the Indian government's orders, indicating that impacted users have been notified of the actions taken in accordance with the platform's policies.

    Addressing concerns over transparency, the statement emphasized the importance of making the executive orders public, citing potential ramifications of non-disclosure such as a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making.

    This development follows previous instances of content restriction by 'X' in India. Earlier in 2022, 'X' had withheld an account associated with the Pakistan government in India, marking the second incident of its kind in recent months. Additionally, in October, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting directed YouTube to block 45 videos from 10 channels under the provisions of the Information Technology Act. These videos, with a combined viewership of over 13 million, contained false information and incendiary content aimed at stoking communal tensions.

    Also Read: AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures

    Also Read: Mukesh Ambani-backed BharatGPT set to launch India's first AI language model 'Hanooman' in March

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action AJR

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    Enforcement Directorate searches Hiranandani group premises in and around Mumbai as part of FEMA probe AJR

    ED searches Hiranandani group premises in and around Mumbai as part of FEMA probe

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend

    cricket IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi

    Nostalgic: What did Bengaluru look like in the 1990s? vkp

    Nostalgic: What did Bengaluru look like in the 1990s?

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon