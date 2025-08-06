The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has placed all Indian airports on maximum alert after receiving intelligence about a possible terror attack between September 22 and October 2, 2025, directing strict checks and enhanced surveillance.

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a nationwide high-alert advisory to all airports in India following intelligence inputs of a potential terror threat between September 22 and October 2, 2025. According to the advisory released on August 4, BCAS has directed all airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes to implement strict surveillance and screening measures immediately.

Inputs Point To Pakistani Terror Group

The alert was reportedly based on specific intelligence regarding activities of a Pakistani terror group, as per sources quoted by news agency PTI. Authorities have been instructed to maintain close coordination with CISF, Intelligence Bureau, local police, and other agencies to ensure foolproof security.

Enhanced Measures Across Airports

All airport staff, contractors, and visitors must undergo strict ID verification. Additionally, BCAS has directed that all CCTV systems should remain operational and be continuously monitored. Enhanced screening of cargo and parcels is mandatory for both domestic and international flights.

The instructions have been shared with airlines, airport authorities, and state police across the country. Airlines have been told to ensure rigorous checks of all cargo and mail before loading on commercial flights to prevent any security breach.