Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Friday, launched a book on medico-legal issues, in which he questioned why doctors can't behave well. "Half of the disease is gone with good behaviour by the doctor." He emphasised the importance of good behaviour in medical treatment.

A Guide for Competent and Accountable Professionals

While launching the book "Medico Legal Guide", Meghwal said, "This book will play an important role in making medical professionals more competent, aware and accountable by giving them the knowledge of law and medico-legal provisions."

During his address, Meghwal also cited the example of a US hospital where the son of businessman Anil Agarwal died due to cancer. Still, he was satisfied with the behaviour of the doctor, para-medical staff, etc. "Can't we behave in a good manner?" Meghwal questioned.

He further cited the example of a cancer hospital in Jabalpur run by a Sadhvi. He said that he visited the hospital and was surprised to see the service and compassion shown to cancer patients. The Sadhvi used to perform the last rites of patients who were left by their family members, minister highlighted.

He was speaking at the launch of the book authored by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, Deepak Singla, Advocate Kushal Malhotra and Arushi Singla.

Dignitaries Weigh In on Medico-Legal Landscape

The occasion was graced by Justice Hima Kohli, former judge of the Supreme Court; Justice Madhu Jain of the Delhi High Court; VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Atul M. Kochhar, CEO, NABH; former MP Sushil Gupta; senior advocate N Hariharan, President, Delhi High Court Bar Association; and other dignitaries.

Justice Hima Kohli on Doctor-Patient Trust

Justice Hima Kohli, while addressing the gathering, touched upon medical issues like euthanasia, prenatal sex determination and the right to die with dignity. She said the book includes chapters on medico-legal issues. She said that the relationship between a doctor and a patient is based on trust. When trust breaks down, legal cases follow. She also said that many of the cases against doctors are false. This book will help readers gain knowledge of these areas.

VK Paul on Sector-wide Improvements

VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, said the book is co-authored by Deepak Singla, a very senior doctor. This book will help doctors understand the medico-legal issues they face every day. He also highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen the medical sector's competence and effectiveness.

Authors on the Book's Purpose

Deepak Singla said this book will help doctors understand medico-legal issues. It will also help them communicate with others once they understand their responsibilities.

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra said the book includes chapters on various issues at the intersection of medicine and law. It is a book of dos and don'ts for doctors and lawyers.

Leaders Echo Call for Better Communication

Former MP Sushil Gupta also addressed the gathering and shared his views. He said he always asks doctors to give patients time and speak to them politely. "It will cure half of the disease."

Atul M Kochhar said that such books are rare and will help professionals gain knowledge of medico-legal issues. (ANI)