Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who will be next CM of Madhya Pradesh? BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan states 'not a contender'

    The BJP, not projecting any chief ministerial face before the November 17 elections, emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, securing  163 of the 230 assembly seats, leaving main opposition Congress far behind with 66 seats.

    Who will be next CM of Madhya Pradesh? BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan states 'not a contender' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    After steering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to an overwhelming victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his humility and dedication to party service. Despite securing a landslide win with 163 out of 230 assembly seats, Chouhan, a four-time Chief Minister, asserted that he had not sought the position in the past and was not vying for it now.

    The BJP, not projecting any chief ministerial face before the November 17 elections, emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, securing  163 of the 230 assembly seats, leaving main opposition Congress far behind with 66 seats. In a video statement, Chouhan emphasized his history of selfless service as a party worker, always carrying out assigned tasks with dedication and honesty.

    Also read: Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    “I had not been a contender for the chief minister earlier, nor am I one today. As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work the BJP assigned me to the best of my ability, with dedication and honesty,” Chouhan said in a video statement posted on his official X account.

    Chouhan's political journey has been characterized by his dedication to the BJP and its ideologies. The 64-year-old leader, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the building of a glorious, prosperous, and powerful India under Modi's leadership. Chouhan, having served as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister four times, considers himself fortunate to be a BJP worker.

    “I am fortunate that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is our leader and I got an opportunity to work with him. A glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built under Modi ji. Modi ji is our leader and we have always felt proud and happy to work with him,” Chouhan said.

    Also read: Gearing up for hat-trick in 2024: How state polls results show 'Modi magic' remains strong in Hindi heartland

    Addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan thanked them for their unprecedented support in the assembly polls. In response to queries about his future plans, he stated that he was not a contender for the CM's post and would not be visiting Delhi to meet the party's top leaders. Instead, he revealed plans to visit Chhindwara, where the BJP faced defeat in all seven assembly constituencies. Chouhan expressed a resolve to secure victory in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, with the aim of seeing Narendra Modi return as the country's Prime Minister.

    Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narendra Singh Tomar, along with BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, are among the contenders for the top post in the wake of the BJP's resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the speculation, all these leaders attribute the massive win to Prime Minister Modi's leadership rather than any specific state government scheme under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Kailash Vijayvargiya, elected as an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, dismissed the idea that the 'Ladli Behna' scheme played a decisive role and questioned its absence in Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen snt

    Indian Army breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen

    Asianet News Digital unveils Marathi platform in Mumbai with presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Asianet News Digital launches Marathi website in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis

    Not against sale of non-veg food, but rules must be followed: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya clarifies (WATCH) snt

    Not against sale of non-veg food, but rules must be followed: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya clarifies (WATCH)

    Not given adequate security Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder AJR

    'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram? AJR

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen snt

    Indian Army breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen

    football Lionel Messi named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year; confirms Barcelona homecoming was real consideration snt

    Lionel Messi named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year; confirms Barcelona homecoming was real consideration

    cricket Happy Birthday RP Singh: Top 8 performances by the former Indian pacer osf

    Happy Birthday RP Singh: Top 8 performances by the former Indian pacer

    Asianet News Digital unveils Marathi platform in Mumbai with presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Asianet News Digital launches Marathi website in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis

    Not against sale of non-veg food, but rules must be followed: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya clarifies (WATCH) snt

    Not against sale of non-veg food, but rules must be followed: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya clarifies (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon