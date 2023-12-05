Who will be next CM of Madhya Pradesh? BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan states 'not a contender'

The BJP, not projecting any chief ministerial face before the November 17 elections, emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, securing 163 of the 230 assembly seats, leaving main opposition Congress far behind with 66 seats.

After steering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to an overwhelming victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his humility and dedication to party service. Despite securing a landslide win with 163 out of 230 assembly seats, Chouhan, a four-time Chief Minister, asserted that he had not sought the position in the past and was not vying for it now.

The BJP, not projecting any chief ministerial face before the November 17 elections, emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, securing 163 of the 230 assembly seats, leaving main opposition Congress far behind with 66 seats. In a video statement, Chouhan emphasized his history of selfless service as a party worker, always carrying out assigned tasks with dedication and honesty.

Also read: Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

“I had not been a contender for the chief minister earlier, nor am I one today. As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work the BJP assigned me to the best of my ability, with dedication and honesty,” Chouhan said in a video statement posted on his official X account.

Chouhan's political journey has been characterized by his dedication to the BJP and its ideologies. The 64-year-old leader, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the building of a glorious, prosperous, and powerful India under Modi's leadership. Chouhan, having served as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister four times, considers himself fortunate to be a BJP worker.

“I am fortunate that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is our leader and I got an opportunity to work with him. A glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built under Modi ji. Modi ji is our leader and we have always felt proud and happy to work with him,” Chouhan said.

Also read: Gearing up for hat-trick in 2024: How state polls results show 'Modi magic' remains strong in Hindi heartland

Addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan thanked them for their unprecedented support in the assembly polls. In response to queries about his future plans, he stated that he was not a contender for the CM's post and would not be visiting Delhi to meet the party's top leaders. Instead, he revealed plans to visit Chhindwara, where the BJP faced defeat in all seven assembly constituencies. Chouhan expressed a resolve to secure victory in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, with the aim of seeing Narendra Modi return as the country's Prime Minister.

Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narendra Singh Tomar, along with BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, are among the contenders for the top post in the wake of the BJP's resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the speculation, all these leaders attribute the massive win to Prime Minister Modi's leadership rather than any specific state government scheme under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Kailash Vijayvargiya, elected as an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, dismissed the idea that the 'Ladli Behna' scheme played a decisive role and questioned its absence in Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan.