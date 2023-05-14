'Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban

In its manifesto, the Congress said, "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal or other promoting enmity or hatred, when among majority or minority communities."

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday (May 14) stressed that youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence, urging not to mix the issue with Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali. This comment comes amid the speculations of a ban on right-wing outfit in Karnataka following Congress' emphatic win in assembly elections.

Speaking to a news agency, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Bajrang Dal is different and Bajrang Bali is different. Bajrang Dal believes in spreading the politics of hatred and violence."

"What Congress party said in its manifesto is any organisation that breaks the law, spreads religious hatred, religious bigotry, spreads communal violence will be dealt with according to the law and constitution," the Congress leader said.

"Who banned Sri Ram Sene in Goa? Who was the chief minister on 20th August 2014? Manohar Parikar? Who was the prime minister? Mr Narendra Modi. Did he say Lord Ram was disrespected? That ban was continued in 2018 and 2020," Jairam Ramesh said.

In 2009, the Sri Ram Sena gained national attention when its members attacked a pub in Mangalore, a city in Karnataka, as part of a campaign against "immoral activities" they perceived to be occurring there. The incident sparked widespread controversy and condemnation, leading to criticism of the organization for its vigilantism and moral policing tactics.

During the election campaign in Karnataka, massive row erupted after the Congress party, in its poll manifesto, promised to take "decisive action as per law including imposing a ban" on organisations spreading "hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion".

In its manifesto, the Congress said, "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal or other promoting enmity or hatred, when among majority or minority communities."