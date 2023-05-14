Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CLP meeting: AICC appoints Sushil Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Singh as party observers

    On Saturday, the Congress made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority. The crucial meeting of the CLP will be held later this evening where a decision to elect the leader will be taken.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (May 14) appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

    AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the central observers will oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

    'Courtesy call, not CLP meet': Priyank Kharge on MLAs meeting at Congress chief's residence

    In a tweet, KC Venugopal said, "Hon'ble Congress President has deputed Shri.Sushilkumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Shri.Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Shri.Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka."

    The Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

    'Modi wave is over': Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar to chair MVA meet today

    The Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be begin at 5:30 pm today, and the newly elected have already been instructed to come to Bengaluru.

    Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their ambition to become CM and had been involved in a game of political one upmanship in the past.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
