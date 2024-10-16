Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg

Sukhdool Singh Gill, infamously known as Sukha Duneke, met a grisly end in what many speculate is the latest episode in the intensifying tensions between the Trudeau administration and New Delhi or India and Canada

Sukhdool Singh Gill, infamously known as Sukha Duneke, met a grisly end in what many speculate is the latest episode in the intensifying tensions between the Trudeau administration and New Delhi or India and Canada. Duneke, a key figure in the notorious Bambiha syndicate, found himself in a deadly rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi-led gang.

As per a report by Times of India, his notoriety skyrocketed following the brutal assassination of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in 2022, a crime that allegedly set off a chain of events culminating in Duneke’s execution on Canadian soil on September 20, last year. Bishnoi’s syndicate is said to have been behind the hit, though reports suggest a deeper, more sinister international plot linking his murder to Indian intelligence.

Despite Canadian claims, Duneke was not killed a mere day after being listed on India's "most wanted" list. On August 26, 2023, nearly a month before his death, Duneke and several other gangsters were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sources reveal that Duneke had been orchestrating a recruitment network aimed at enlisting young men in India for targeted killings.

"It was in a routine communication by NIA regarding action against gangsters that Duneke figured in a post on X, and that is now being linked to his killing," said a senior official, dismissing the link as part of an effort to craft a narrative implicating Indian agencies, reported TOI.

Duneke’s criminal empire extended far beyond India’s borders. Known to have close ties with fellow criminal Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, he fled to Canada in 2017 on a forged passport, just months after his gang leader, Davinder Bambiha, was killed by police. In a bold move, Duneke managed to obtain a second passport through the collusion of corrupt police officers in Moga after his original one was seized.

Even while in exile, Duneke’s reach remained lethal. He and Dala are believed to have masterminded the killing of UK-based kabaddi star Ambian in March 2022. It was through Dala that Duneke also established connections with the now-slain Khalistan Tiger Force leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further intertwining his fate with a complex web of gang warfare, secessionist movements, and international intrigue.

