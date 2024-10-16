Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg

    Sukhdool Singh Gill, infamously known as Sukha Duneke, met a grisly end in what many speculate is the latest episode in the intensifying tensions between the Trudeau administration and New Delhi or India and Canada

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 7:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Sukhdool Singh Gill, infamously known as Sukha Duneke, met a grisly end in what many speculate is the latest episode in the intensifying tensions between the Trudeau administration and New Delhi or India and Canada. Duneke, a key figure in the notorious Bambiha syndicate, found himself in a deadly rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi-led gang.

    As per a report by Times of India, his notoriety skyrocketed following the brutal assassination of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in 2022, a crime that allegedly set off a chain of events culminating in Duneke’s execution on Canadian soil on September 20, last year. Bishnoi’s syndicate is said to have been behind the hit, though reports suggest a deeper, more sinister international plot linking his murder to Indian intelligence.

    Also read: Canadian reporters mock Jagmeet Singh's call for sanctions on Indian diplomats, ban on RSS amid row (WATCH)

    Despite Canadian claims, Duneke was not killed a mere day after being listed on India's "most wanted" list. On August 26, 2023, nearly a month before his death, Duneke and several other gangsters were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sources reveal that Duneke had been orchestrating a recruitment network aimed at enlisting young men in India for targeted killings.

    "It was in a routine communication by NIA regarding action against gangsters that Duneke figured in a post on X, and that is now being linked to his killing," said a senior official, dismissing the link as part of an effort to craft a narrative implicating Indian agencies, reported TOI.

    Duneke’s criminal empire extended far beyond India’s borders. Known to have close ties with fellow criminal Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, he fled to Canada in 2017 on a forged passport, just months after his gang leader, Davinder Bambiha, was killed by police. In a bold move, Duneke managed to obtain a second passport through the collusion of corrupt police officers in Moga after his original one was seized.

    Even while in exile, Duneke’s reach remained lethal. He and Dala are believed to have masterminded the killing of UK-based kabaddi star Ambian in March 2022. It was through Dala that Duneke also established connections with the now-slain Khalistan Tiger Force leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further intertwining his fate with a complex web of gang warfare, secessionist movements, and international intrigue.

    Also read: 'Same old Trudeau saying same old things': India slams Canada's vague, untrue accusations over Nijjar killing

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Yogi adityanath lauds PM Modi leadership in agriculture welcomes msp increase

    Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s leadership in agriculture, welcomes MSP increase

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes dmn

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    cricket Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe gcw

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day RTM

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon