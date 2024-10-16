Canadian reporters mock Jagmeet Singh's call for sanctions on Indian diplomats, ban on RSS amid row (WATCH)

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh found himself at the center of controversy after calling for sanctions against Indian diplomats and a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a press conference on Tuesday.

The demand followed accusations from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil. Singh's statements, however, were met with ridicule from reporters, one of whom shouted, "that's not how it works," as others laughed following the press conference.

Singh, who has long been an advocate for the pro-Khalistan movement, doubled down on his stance after the briefing he received from the Canadian government regarding the allegations. The RCMP had previously suggested that some Indian diplomats had engaged in activities that compromised Canadian security, leading to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, sparking diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

In his statement, Singh urged the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take immediate action, including imposing severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“We demand that the Liberal government implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, terrorist organization from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well," he said.

Jagmeet Singh's comments were primarily aimed at the Modi-led Indian government, accusing it of allowing criminal activities to infiltrate Canada through diplomatic channels. “The briefing confirmed what was shared publicly—that this is a very serious allegation. It highlighted how we got here. The Modi government is engaged through diplomats in Canada with criminal elements that have then gone on to shoot at Canadian homes, Canadian businesses, and kill Canadians. That is very serious,” Singh alleged.

India has strongly denied the accusations, insisting that Canada is harboring terrorist groups and promoting separatist activities under the guise of political asylum. New Delhi has rejected claims that its diplomats were involved in any criminal activities on Canadian soil. Relations between the two countries have been strained for months, particularly over issues related to Sikh separatist movements and the Khalistan cause, which has seen support among some sections of Canada’s Sikh diaspora.

Jagmeet Singh, known for his advocacy of the Khalistan movement, has consistently criticized India’s handling of Sikh separatists and has called for more assertive actions from the Canadian government to counter what he views as interference by India in Canadian affairs.

“As the RCMP mentioned, the briefing also mentioned, that there are deep concerns for Canadian safety, and that's why I really believe it is our responsibility if we believe in protecting our country, I love this country, we need to do everything possible to keep people safe and to keep our democracy safe,” he added.

“That's why I'm committed to the actions that I've laid out, additional steps to see what we can do to keep Canadians safe by having an emergency meeting of the Public Safety Committee as well as making sure that we take steps to ban this extremist organization, the RSS, that comes from India, as well as making sure that we impose these severe sanctions on Indian diplomats,” he said.

"Are you being targeted?” he was asked.

“It's not about me. This is about the fact that Canadians are a serious threat and serious risk. What the RCMP described is something that should be really troubling. When these acts of violence happen, if someone's shooting, if an organized member of crime is being hired or being engaged by a diplomat, which just sounds incredibly disturbing. If that's happening, that threatens everyone that lives in that community, everyone that lives in that neighbourhood. When businesses are being shot at, anyone that lives nearby, anyone that's walking nearby, this is a threat to all Canadians. And it should be taken with the utmost seriousness,” he further stated.

"We need to work with our allies to put pressure on India," Singh emphasized.

“We need to work with the United States. There's similar scenarios that have played out in the United Kingdom. So, it's clear that we need to work with our allies to put pressure on India. But there's got to be accountability. The Indian government has to be held to account. The Modi government has to be held to account. We all need to be unified as Canadian leaders. All of us have to be united in denouncing Modi and making sure we protect Canadians and put their safety first and foremost,” Singh concluded before walking out of the press conference.

The moment Singh left the room a bunch of reporters from the Canadian media remarked, "He's gone, he's gone."

Amidst chuckles, another reporter added, "Also, it's still not how it works. We can't just go offline."

A video of the Canadian media's reaction to Singh exiting the room following his statement has sparked a massive outburst on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Jagmeet Singh calling for "sanctions on Indian diplomats" is like a toddler demanding a candy bar in a five-star restaurant—everyone just looks on, half-amused, half-concerned," commented a user on X.

Another user added, "If he wanted to put Canada first he would not let the person that is likely on the treason list keep it hidden. At every step of the way Jagmeet Singh has Canada much less safe!"

"These Khalistani stooges like Singh are so detached from reality that they can’t even grasp basic diplomacy! It's clear their terrorist agenda is falling apart, and the world is laughing at their desperation," remarked a third user.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions to Singh's latest remark amidst escalating India-Canada diplomatic tensions:

