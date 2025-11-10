JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti countered Union Minister Giriraj Singh's controversial 'one community' remark on terrorists by asking about the assassins of Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, following a massive explosives seizure in Faridabad.

'Who killed Gandhi?': Mehbooba Mufti Counters Giriraj Singh

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's controversial remarks following the arrest of two accused after recovering 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad. After Giriraj Singh said that the accused always belongs to one community, Mufti asked him about the murderers of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, indicating that those were non-Muslims. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Who killed Gandhi ji? Who killed Indira ji? Who killed Rajiv Gandhi ji? We will talk after Giriraj ji responds to this."

Giriraj Singh Links Terror to 'One Community'

Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, in controversial remarks towards the Muslim community, asked why the accused belongs to one community. Speaking to ANI, Singh compared the case to the 1993 Mumbai blasts and lauded the Centre for seizing the explosives. He said, "The Modi government and the State government caught it. However, this was even dangerous than the Mumbai blasts. Baba Bageshwar's Yatra has been going on, and people were with him in large numbers. If they were attacked, what would have happened? But, whenever they are caught, it is always a person from one community...a Muslim doctor has been arrested."

Singh further accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent on such incidents. "Be it Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav or Asaduddin Owaisi, they would not issue a statement on this. This is condemnable, and people should worry about it. It is a shocking incident for the nation. People who say terrorism has no religion, I want to ask why all the terrorists caught are from the Muslim religion? It is always linked to religion, like in Pahalgam (terror attack)," he said.

Context: 360 Kgs of Explosives Seized in Faridabad

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. (ANI)