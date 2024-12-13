Who is Gukesh? MK Stalin & Chandrababu Naidu compete to claim chess champ's heritage after historic victory

A heated debate has erupted over the heritage of 18-year-old Gukesh D, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh claiming him as their own.

New Delhi: A heated debate has emerged over the heritage of Gukesh D, who recently made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at just 18 years old. The achievement has garnered national pride, but the discourse surrounding his roots has become a contentious issue, with leaders from both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh staking a claim to his heritage.

Also Read: Shubman Gill congratulates Gukesh on behalf of Indian team for becoming youngest world chess champion

Following Gukesh's landmark victory, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, congratulated him on X (formerly known as Twitter) and emphasized Chennai’s role as the global chess capital. At 7:25 PM on Thursday, M.K. Stalin posted:

"Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18!

Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion.

Tamil Nadu is proud of you!"

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the Chief Minister presenting Gukesh with a gold medal.

Just two minutes later, N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, also took to Twitter to congratulate the young chess prodigy. His post read:

"Hearty congratulations to our very own Telugu boy, Indian Grandmaster @DGukesh, on scripting history in Singapore by becoming the world's youngest chess champion at just 18! The entire nation celebrates your incredible achievement. Wishing you many more triumphs and accolades in the decades to come!"

Who is Gukesh?

Gukesh D was born and raised in Chennai, but his roots are firmly tied to Andhra Pradesh, as both of his parents are medical professionals from the state. Despite his upbringing in Chennai, a major debate has ignited on X regarding his heritage.

Many users have pointed out the Tamil Nadu government’s financial support to Gukesh throughout his journey. One user shared evidence that the Tamil Nadu government awarded Gukesh Rs 75 lakh in April as a prize, highlighting the state's role in supporting his chess career.

Another argument linking Gukesh to Telugu came from an X handle named 'The Telugu Collective'. The user's post called Gukesh as ethnically Telugu and a Tamil Nadu domicile Telugu (a Tamil Nadu Telugu, not a Tamil).

Despite the controversy, Gukesh’s win remains a moment of national celebration.

Also Read: D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details

Latest Videos