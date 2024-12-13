D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details

Gukesh, the newly crowned World Chess Champion, has received widespread acclaim. Learn about the prize money awarded to this young Indian prodigy

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

D Gukesh, World Chess Champion

D Gukesh made history by defeating Ding Liren in the 14th game of the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore, becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. At 18, Gukesh is the first teenager to win the World Chess Championship title

article_image2

D Gukesh's Victory

With both Gukesh and Ding one point away from victory, the final game, the 14th, became a virtual knockout. Each win in the World Chess Championship gets a player 1 point, and a draw 0.5 points

article_image3

D Gukesh

World Chess Championship: How much prize money did D Gukesh win? The 2024 World Chess Championship has a total prize fund of $2.5 million

article_image4

Gukesh vs. Ding Liren

Gukesh won three games (Games 3, 11, and 14), accumulating $600,000 (approximately Rs. 5.04 crore) through 3 wins, while Ding accumulated $400,000 (Rs. 3.36 crore) after winning games 1 and 12. The remaining $1.5 million will be split equally between the two players

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Amorim downplays Man United teammates Hojlund-Amad on-pitch row, calls it a 'very good sign' (WATCH) snt

Amorim downplays on-pitch row between Man United teammates Hojlund & Amad, calls it 'very good sign' (WATCH)

Shubman Gill congratulates Gukesh on behalf of Indian team for becoming youngest world chess champion snt

Shubman Gill congratulates Gukesh on behalf of Indian team for becoming youngest world chess champion

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Hazlewood replaces Boland as Australia look to regain dominance at the Gabba snt

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Hazlewood replaces Boland as Australia look to regain dominance at the Gabba

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here dmn

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here

D Gukesh beats Ding Liren to become youngest chess world champion check details gcw

Gukesh D becomes youngest world champion in history of chess, defeats Ding Liren in final game

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December as market crashed 13 ATG

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December 13

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH) shk

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH)

Credit Card minimum payment: Why paying just that can be financial trap AJR

Credit Card minimum payment: Why paying just that can be financial trap

Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch this weekend NTI

Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 OTT release to watch this weekend

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon