D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details

Gukesh, the newly crowned World Chess Champion, has received widespread acclaim. Learn about the prize money awarded to this young Indian prodigy

D Gukesh, World Chess Champion

D Gukesh made history by defeating Ding Liren in the 14th game of the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore, becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. At 18, Gukesh is the first teenager to win the World Chess Championship title

D Gukesh's Victory

With both Gukesh and Ding one point away from victory, the final game, the 14th, became a virtual knockout. Each win in the World Chess Championship gets a player 1 point, and a draw 0.5 points

D Gukesh

World Chess Championship: How much prize money did D Gukesh win? The 2024 World Chess Championship has a total prize fund of $2.5 million

Gukesh vs. Ding Liren

Gukesh won three games (Games 3, 11, and 14), accumulating $600,000 (approximately Rs. 5.04 crore) through 3 wins, while Ding accumulated $400,000 (Rs. 3.36 crore) after winning games 1 and 12. The remaining $1.5 million will be split equally between the two players

