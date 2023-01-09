Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Arshdeep Singh Gill, the Khalistani branded as terrorist by MHA?

    Arshdeep Singh Gill is wanted for heinous crimes such as extortion, murder and targeted killings, besides terror activities. He is involved in terror financing and cross-border smuggling of drugs or weapons on a large scale.

    Who is Arshdeep Singh Gill, the Khalistani branded as terrorist by MHA?
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Khalistan Tiger Force associate Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala was on Monday designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Gill is the latest to be designated as a terrorist in the last fortnight. In fact, in the last one week, the MHA designated four individuals as terrorists. These included Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, the Saudi Arabia-based social media radicalist with links to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, who is one of the chief recruiters for the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

    Also Read: Terrorist Dossier: Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, social media radicalist, terror conspirator and more 

    The MHA also banned The Resistance Front -- an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba that has been carrying out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Let's examine the terror dossier of Arshdeep Singh Gill, the latest to be designated as a terrorist by India.

    * According to the MHA, Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala was born on May 21, 1996, in Jagraon village in Punjab's Ludhiana district. He resided in Mehna village in the Moga district before shifting to Canada. 

    * While being associated with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Arshdeep is known to be close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist under the said UAPA and runs terror modules on his behalf.

    * Arshdeep is wanted for heinous crimes such as extortion, murder and targeted killings besides terror activities. He is involved in terror financing and cross-border smuggling of drugs or weapons on a large scale.

    * The MHA dossier on Arshdeep shows him as an accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, including extortion for terror funding, targeted killings, attempts to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in Punjab.

    Also Read: Terror dossier: Here is why MHA banned The Resistance Front

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
