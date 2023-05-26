Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

    On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the  Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. This was the second time in a week that the former minister was taken to hospital.

    Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical groundsAJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    The Supreme Court of Indian on Friday (May 26) granted interim bail to former minister and AAP leader Satyandra Jain on medical grounds for six weeks. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it cannot trust the medical reports of LNJP, adding Jain should be examined by a panel of doctors in AIIMS.

    Jain has been given bail till July 11 and has been warned against influencing witnesses, tampering evidence or leaving Delhi within that period. The court will hear this matter next on July 10, when the Aam Aadmi Party leader's latest medical reports will be submitted.

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the  Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. This was the second time in a week that the former minister was taken to hospital.

    Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. According to AAP sources, Jain has been shifted to an ICU at the LNJP Hospital and he was "critically ill".

    The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government. Jain was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the hospital said. "Jain has some spinal issues. In the past too he was brought to LNJP Hospital to undergo treatment for it," he said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    The former minister collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail due to dizziness. Earlier too Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury, the AAP said.

    Wishing a speedy recovery to Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances."

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement anr

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building AJR

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala anr

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

    Recent Stories

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement anr

    'Arikomban' spotted again in Kumily town of Idukki but this time just 100 m away from human settlement

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building AJR

    Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala anr

    Teenage boy tied-up, beaten over theft suspicion in Kerala

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world' vma

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon