BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. This was the second time in a week that the former minister was taken to hospital.

The Supreme Court of Indian on Friday (May 26) granted interim bail to former minister and AAP leader Satyandra Jain on medical grounds for six weeks. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it cannot trust the medical reports of LNJP, adding Jain should be examined by a panel of doctors in AIIMS.

Jain has been given bail till July 11 and has been warned against influencing witnesses, tampering evidence or leaving Delhi within that period. The court will hear this matter next on July 10, when the Aam Aadmi Party leader's latest medical reports will be submitted.

Officials shift 'Sengol' from Allahabad Museum to Delhi ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. This was the second time in a week that the former minister was taken to hospital.

Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. According to AAP sources, Jain has been shifted to an ICU at the LNJP Hospital and he was "critically ill".

The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government. Jain was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the hospital said. "Jain has some spinal issues. In the past too he was brought to LNJP Hospital to undergo treatment for it," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29; check details

The former minister collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail due to dizziness. Earlier too Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury, the AAP said.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances."