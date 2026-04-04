Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the DMK govt over Tamil Nadu's financial crisis, questioning CM MK Stalin on rising debt and alleged corruption. He accused the DMK of family rule and released a white paper on the state's finances.

Goyal questions Stalin on 'empty' treasury

Union Commerce and Industry Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin over the state's rising debt and alleged financial mismanagement, while also accusing the party of promoting family rule, as he released a white paper titled 'Tamil Nadu Government Financial Crisis', along with Tamil Nadu BJP President and BJP candidate from Sattur assembly constituency Nainar Nagenthran.

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Addressing the reporters, taking direct aim at the Chief Minister, Goyal asked where the state's funds and treasury had gone despite the state being blessed with industry, farmers, the MSME sector, fishermen, and youth. "My question to Chief Minister MK Stalin is, where has Tamil Nadu's money gone? This state is blessed with industry, hardworking farmers, the MSME sector, fishermen, and talented and diligent youth -- all these generate resources, so why is Tamil Nadu's treasury empty? The debt taken by the Tamil Nadu government is at a historic high. The Chief Minister has no answers. He is diverting attention through fake narratives and not addressing the core issue," Goyal said.

State heading towards bankruptcy

The Union Minister said Tamil Nadu is heading towards bankruptcy under the DMK government, with debt having almost doubled in the last five years. He said PSUs run by the Tamil Nadu government carry a debt of over Rs 2 lakh crore, and the state now has to pay Rs 76,000 crore as interest alone, leaving nothing for the future growth and prosperity of the people.

"The state's Chief Minister is not paying any attention to this. He wants to distract the public by speaking falsehoods. He does not want to tell where the money has gone," he said.

DMK's criticism of GST

Hitting out at the DMK government's criticism of GST, Goyal said the Centre gave over Rs 80,000 crore as GST compensation to Tamil Nadu, and that the state's sales tax collection, which stood at 7 per cent before GST, had doubled after its implementation. "The Tamil Nadu government often attacks GST but they do not tell the people that their revenue doubled because of GST. Where is the money gone? Where did you use that money?" he said.

Allegations of Scams and Corruption

Goyal alleged that the DMK's MoU scam is well known, with claims of Rs 12 lakh crore in investments yielding less than 10 per cent in reality. He further alleged that the Stalin family is responsible for the TASMAC scam and the spread of drugs in Tamil Nadu, leading to the loss of 5 lakh jobs due to corruption. "They are responsible for spoiling the youth of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"What facilities has the common man got? This government is one of the most irresponsible state governments in the entire country. They have lost opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu understand how corruption is hurting them," Goyal added.

DMK accused of 'family rule'

Attacking the DMK over dynastic politics, Goyal alleged that the party has reserved the Chief Minister's post for its own family. "It is the Congress and DMK who are responsible for family rule where the space of the Chief Minister is reserved. After Karunanidhi for MK Stalin, after MK Stalin for Udhayanidhi Stalin, after Udhayanidhi Stalin... Inbanithi Stalin will be your next Chief Minister if you make the mistake of electing DMK ever again," he said.

"This family is only a single family rule. People of Tamil Nadu are smart and know what the truth is. People understand how corruption is hurting them," he added.

NDA confident for upcoming polls

Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects, Goyal said PM Modi had personally guided the party to work towards winning all 234 seats. He said he is extremely happy with the seats allotted to the BJP and noted that constituencies that appeared weak are now showing signs of strength. He assured that an AIADMK-led NDA government, mentored by PM Modi, will change the destiny of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Piyush Goyal, alongside State President Nainar Nagenthran, released a "chargesheet" in Chennai targeting the DMK government ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. While adressing the press conference, Piyush Goyal said, "This election will be a turning point in the history of Tamil Nadu. This election will once and for all expose the unholy UPA alliance of DMK, Congress and their partners as being one of the worst governments that Tamil Nadu has ever seen."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)