Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'When big tree falls...' Adhir Ranjan's post on Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary is a self goal

    The leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha put out a post on Twitter with the infamous quote -- 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' -- made by Rajiv Gandhi amid the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. 

    When big tree falls Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's post on Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary is a self goal
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury left his party red-faced when his tribute to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary over social media backfired massively.

    The leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha put out a post on Twitter with the infamous quote -- 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' -- made by Rajiv Gandhi amid the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. 

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

    The quote has haunted the Congress time and again with the Grand Old Party's opponents using it to criticise it over its justification of the killing of thousands of Sikhs in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    Adhir first put out the controversial Twitter post at 11.27 am. However, when he realised that the post was receiving massive backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post and put out a fresh message at 11:54 am. By then, the damage had already been done.

    Screenshots of the controversial Twitter post went viral with a number of users terming it as insensitive and reflective of the 'true character' of the Congress party.

    Even other opposition parties could not stop themselves from questioning the Congress 'self-goal'.

    "What on earth did he think using this quote was going to do for his party or the memory of the leader he was paying tribute to? The Congress does not need others to pull it down when it does such a good job scoring self-goals," National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has decided to call a spade a spade. Gandhis be damned."

    Seeking to downplay the incident, Adhir took to Twitter once again to say, "The tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me."

    Also Read: Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video - gps

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Calls to punish TMC after Calcutta HC says it fielded a Bangladeshi in 2021 election

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks - adt

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

    Recent Stories

    Contains egg Twitter user shares hilarious message Nagpur bakery wrote on his cake gcw

    'Contains egg': Twitter user shares hilarious message Nagpur bakery wrote on his cake

    Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu succumbs to Chen Yu Fei in semis; social media upset-ayh

    Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu succumbs to Chen Yu Fei in semis; social media upset

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video - gps

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon