'When big tree falls...' Adhir Ranjan's post on Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary is a self goal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury left his party red-faced when his tribute to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary over social media backfired massively.

The leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha put out a post on Twitter with the infamous quote -- 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' -- made by Rajiv Gandhi amid the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The quote has haunted the Congress time and again with the Grand Old Party's opponents using it to criticise it over its justification of the killing of thousands of Sikhs in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Adhir first put out the controversial Twitter post at 11.27 am. However, when he realised that the post was receiving massive backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post and put out a fresh message at 11:54 am. By then, the damage had already been done.

Screenshots of the controversial Twitter post went viral with a number of users terming it as insensitive and reflective of the 'true character' of the Congress party.

Even other opposition parties could not stop themselves from questioning the Congress 'self-goal'.

"What on earth did he think using this quote was going to do for his party or the memory of the leader he was paying tribute to? The Congress does not need others to pull it down when it does such a good job scoring self-goals," National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has decided to call a spade a spade. Gandhis be damned."

Seeking to downplay the incident, Adhir took to Twitter once again to say, "The tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me."

