What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnessed a groundbreaking shift in voter demographics, with an additional 1.8 crore women turning up at polling booths compared to 2019. This remarkable rise, according to SBI Research, can be attributed to the strategic implementation of women-focused government schemes that addressed key socio-economic challenges.

SBI's economic research department (ERD) identified various initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mudra Yojana, as key areas in driving this surge. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, house ownership was prioritised for women. Similarly, the Mudra Yojana fostered entrepreneurship and employment among women.

The report revealed that literacy improvements alone accounted for an additional 45 lakh female voters. Meanwhile, enhanced sanitation and better access to electricity contributed to a combined rise of 21 lakh voters. These initiatives have demonstrated how targeted interventions can significantly influence electoral participation.

The Election Commission estimates that nearly 30 crore eligible voters could benefit from options such as postal, proxy, or electronic voting, enabling broader participation in what remains the world's largest democratic exercise.

Over the past decade, the voter base has expanded by over 9 crore, with women contributing to 58% of this surge—equivalent to 5.3 crore voters. Notably, female voter turnout among Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) groups surged significantly.

The study found a stark contrast between states with and without women-centric schemes. States with targeted programs saw an average increase of 7.8 lakh women voters per state, totaling 1.5 crore. In comparison, states without similar programs recorded a modest increase of just 2.5 lakh women voters per state, amounting to 30 lakh in total.

The SBI report highlighted this trend as evidence of the effectiveness of schemes aimed at enhancing literacy, sanitation, employment, and housing, which have empowered women to play a more active role in shaping the country's democratic landscape.

